latest High Court to rule on temporary Christmas release for teacher Enoch Burke

Burke is currently in Mountjoy Prison over failure to obey a court order to stay away from Westmeath school he teaches in

Enoch Burke, being brought into the Bridewell garda station in Garda custody Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Aodhan O'Faolain

The High Court will rule either later today or tomorrow on whether to grant temporary release to jailed teacher Enoch Burke over the Christmas period.

Mr Burke was offered the opportunity to make submissions to the court on the proposition that he be released for Christmas because the school at the centre of the dispute is closed for the holidays.

