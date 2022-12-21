The High Court will rule either later today or tomorrow on whether to grant temporary release to jailed teacher Enoch Burke over the Christmas period.

Mr Burke was offered the opportunity to make submissions to the court on the proposition that he be released for Christmas because the school at the centre of the dispute is closed for the holidays.

On Wednesday morning’s sitting of the court, Mr Justice Brian O'Moore said he would give his ruling on the matter after he considered brief submissions from Mr Burke, and on behalf of his employer, Wilson's Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

Mr Burke has spent the last three-and-a-half months in Mountjoy Prison over his continued failure to obey a court order to stay away and not try to teach at the school.

Representing himself, Mr Burke repeated to Mr Justice O'Moore what he had said previously to the court that he was not interested in the “Christmas gift” of being let out of Mountjoy Prison for the festive period.

Mr Burke said he would not agree to his temporary release, as he said that would amount to accepting that he had been lawfully incarcerated.

He again said that he has been jailed over his religious objections to transgenderism following the school’s request last May that he refer to a student as ‘they’.

During his submissions, Mr Burke also said he suspected that lawyers for the school and the court were “working hand in hand”.

The teacher complained that the court had taken six weeks to give an outline decision on his bid to stay the main hearing of the school’s action against him.

He wants the Court of Appeal to first determine his appeals against the making of injunctions, which were to remain in place pending the outcome of the full hearing of the school’s proceedings against him.

Mr Burke said that in an outline decision furnished to his legal advisor, the court had refused his application for a stay and had put a timetable in place for the exchange of documents in the main High Court action.

He voiced his unhappiness at this, and the suggestion that it was he who had delayed and had been disruptive before the courts.

Mr Burke reminded the judge that he was “a civil servant”, and that he (Mr Burke) was a citizen of this state, entitled to justice in an expeditious manner.

In reply, Mr Justice O'Moore rejected Mr Burke’s criticisms and said that he would give a full decision on the stay application in January.

“You seem to be under a mistaken impression that I am to be interrogated by you,” Mr Justice O'Moore said, adding that since the stay application has been heard, he has had a full list to manage, as well as a personal matter which required some time away from the courts.

The judge also said that the court was focused on whether Mr Burke should be given temporary release for Christmas, and said it would give its ruling on that matter either on Wednesday or Thursday of this week.

The court also heard from Rosemary Mallon Bl, for the school’s board of management, who said it was ultimately a matter for the court if Mr Burke should be released for Christmas.

The school, counsel said, had sought the order committing Mr Burke to prison as a coercive measure, over his failure to comply with the terms of his paid suspension.

Counsel, in reply to the judge, said the school was concerned about potential disruption being caused by Mr Burke after the school reopens on January 5, if he were to be released. Counsel added that in light of the ongoing court action, it had not progressed the disciplinary action it commenced against Mr Burke prior to the bringing of the High Court proceedings. Counsel confirmed that Mr Burke remains in receipt of full pay from the Department of Education.

Last week, Mr Burke’s case came for review before Mr Justice Conor Dignam.

Mr Burke again refused to purge his contempt or agree to comply with the terms of the injunction against him.

Had he agreed to do so it would have resulted in him obtaining his freedom.

Mr Burke also pleaded with the court to make an order releasing him from prison without him agreeing to comply with the order to stay away from the school.

Mr Justice Dignam, in light of the fact that Mr Burke was refusing to comply with a valid court order, declined to release him.