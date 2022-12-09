| -0.2°C Dublin

Close

High Court suspends doctor who is awaiting sentence for distributing and possessing child abuse imagery

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Mark Tighe

The High Court has suspended a doctor who has “shown callous disregard for his patients” after he pleaded guilty last month to distributing and possessing child abuse imagery and is now awaiting sentencing.

The court also ordered the Templeogue-based doctor to assist his former patients to access their medical files after it was told he left them in “limbo” by refusing to help then access test results and patient records.

Most Watched

Privacy