High Court quashes finding that a girl was not entitled to compensation after her sight was damaged by a firework in 1995

Tim Healy

The High Court has ordered the Criminal Injuries Tribunal to reconsider a claim that a girl who lost almost all sight in one eye, when a firework was set off by a boy on Halloween, was not entitled to compensation.

Mr Justice Cian Ferriter quashed the decision that injuries she suffered were "not attributable to a crime of violence" and ordered the tribunal to reconsider it.

