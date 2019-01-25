High Court Master to no longer work on debt cases

The outspoken Master of the High Court, Edmund Honohan, will no longer deal with cases involving applications for debt judgments from next month.

The outspoken Master of the High Court, Edmund Honohan, will no longer deal with cases involving applications for debt judgments from next month.

The move was directed by the President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly.

Reasons for the decision have not been disclosed, but it is understood Mr Honohan was not informed of it in advance. One source described him as being "in a state of shock" when he learned of the direction.

The development came just weeks after an incident in which Mr Honohan used a hammer to break three window panes in his courtroom due to "a fug". The Courts Service subsequently warned him that the destruction of court property was "not acceptable".

Mr Honohan has also attracted attention for his often trenchant criticism of banks and other financial institutions in their dealings with people in debt.

Some legal sources speculated the decision may have been linked to Mr Honohan's involvement in the drafting of the Affordable Housing and Fair Mortgage Bill for Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness last year. The private members bill aims to keep people in difficulty in their homes.

Mr McGuinness said Mr Honohan had assisted "in a non-political way for reasons arising from his experience in the courts".

In a practice direction published yesterday evening, Mr Justice Kelly stated that, from February 4, all motions seeking liberty to enter a final judgment in summary summons proceedings will be set down for hearing before a judge of the High Court rather than the Master of the High Court.

Although not a judge, Mr Honohan is a senior counsel and has a quasi-judicial role.

He deals with hundreds of cases each month involving debt claims. Until now he has been able to deal with applications for judgments in uncontested cases. But this work is now set to be assigned to a High Court judge.

In contested debt cases, Mr Honohan ensures correct procedures are followed and paperwork is in order before sending the matter on to the High Court. He also deals with a range of other issues but has limited functions compared to judges. His workload is expected to shrink considerably when debt cases no longer feature on his list.

He also previously dealt with issues regarding discovery.

However, this changed under a practice direction issued by a previous High Court president, the now retired Mr Justice Nicholas Kearns.

In the past, he clashed with both the solicitors profession and judiciary. In 2011, he claimed solicitors' sworn statements were "not generally reliable". The comments were described as "outrageous" and an "unjustified slur" by Law Society director general Ken Murphy.

In 2013, during a controversy over judicial independence, Mr Honohan gave an interview in which he suggested there was "some sort of sense of entitlement" that judges should be consulted over any proposed new legislation.

This prompted Mr Justice Kearns to respond that Mr Honohan was not a judge and has no authority to speak on behalf of the High Court or its judges.

Irish Independent