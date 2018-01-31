High Court issues injunction to prevent property owners from interfering with receiver after tenants 'forcibly' removed

The owners of several Dublin properties have been injuncted by the High Court from interfering with a receiver following reports last weekend that tenants in an apartment in Mountjoy Square, Dublin, had been forcibly removed.

On Wednesday, receiver Ken Fennell secured interim injunction against Paul Howard and Una McClean preventing them from interfering with properties in Mountjoy Square, Harold's Cross, and Kilnamanagh, Tallaght.

The order requires the defendants, their agents and all persons with knowledge of the injunction to cease trespassing, not damage, not collect rent from tenants, and hand over possession of the properties to the receiver. Stephen Byrne Bl, for the receiver, said his client was bringing the action to prevent ongoing interference with the receivership, and over concerns for the safety of tenants who have a right to be in the properties.

There has been a deliberate attempt to thwart the receivership, according to the receiver. The orders were granted, on an ex parte (one side only represented) basis, by Ms Justice Caroline Costello who said the case can come back on Friday.

Seeking the orders, Mr Byrne said his client was appointed receiver by Promontoria (Oyster) DAC which in 2016 acquired loans advanced by First Active to Mr Howard and Ms McClean, with an address at Larkfield Avenue, Harold's Cross, Dublin. Counsel said Mr Howard and Ms McClean, who are believed to be a couple, jointly owe the fund €1.4m while Mr Howard owes an additional €400,000.

Talks between the parties over the debts had not been successful counsel said, which resulted in the receiver being appointed. In correspondence with Mr Fennell, counsel said, Mr Howard has been using "pseudo legal language" to dispute the validity of the receivership.

Counsel said "the genesis" of the injunction application were reports in the media last weekend that tenants were forcibly removed from one of the apartments in Mountjoy Square by Mr Howard and others, and one of them needed to be hospitalised at the weekend.

While this was being investigated by the receiver the issue was of concern to Mr Fennell. An inspection revealed that the property was significantly damaged, counsel said.

Counsel said there had been other incidents of concern. Counsel said Mr Fennell had discovered that Mr Howard had "stolen a march" on the receiver and had sought and obtained the early payment of rent from some of the tenants at the properties.

That money should have been paid to the receiver to reduce the defendant's indebtedness to the fund, counsel said. Some of the properties were found to be in a poor condition, counsel said.

Counsel said that Mr Fennell's representative found a mother and her daughter living in a one roomed shed beside another of Mr Howard's properties. Counsel there also had been an attempt by Mr Howard and another person to remove a representative of the receiver from one of the properties. The gardai were called, and after they left the locks on the premises were changed by Mr Howard, counsel said.

Online Editors