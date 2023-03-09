| 3.9°C Dublin

Close

High Court hears of ‘murky’ and ‘secret’ process of vetting for Captain of the Guard of the Houses of the Oireachtas

Defence Forces Captain Alan Kearney claims his home was subject to a garda search, under warrant, and nothing untoward was found

Dáil Éireann. Photo: Karl McManus Expand

Close

Dáil Éireann. Photo: Karl McManus

Dáil Éireann. Photo: Karl McManus

Dáil Éireann. Photo: Karl McManus

Tim Healy

A "murky" and "secret" process of vetting for the post of Captain of the Guard in the Houses of the Oireachtas had taken place alongside normal garda vetting, the High Court heard.

The claim was made in proceedings being brought by Defence Forces Captain Alan Kearney who claims his nomination to the post had been cancelled in breach of his rights.

Most Watched

Privacy