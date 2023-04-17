| 13.2°C Dublin

High Court hears apartment block allegedly built 4.9m from where it should have been and a metre higher

Tim Healy

Construction of a 48-unit apartment block in Carrickmines in Dublin has ground to a halt after the development was allegedly incorrectly built.

The four-storey apartment block at the Glen, Glenamuck Road, was allegedly built 4.9 metres from where it should have been, was rotated anti-clockwise and also built a metre higher than it should have been. It has been completed to roof level.

