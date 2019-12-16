High Court endorses warrant for arrest of Ian Bailey

A High Court judge has endorsed the third warrant seeking the arrest of Ian Bailey and his extradition to France for the murder of filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Mr Justice Donald Binchy this afternoon endorsed the warrant, which marks the third time that French authorities have sought Mr Bailey’s surrender in relation to the death of Ms du Plantier, who was found dead outside her holiday home in Schull in December 1996.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Extradition proceedings could not begin until the High Court endorsed the French warrant.

Mr Bailey, with an address at The Prairie, Liscaha, Schull, west Cork, was convicted of the Frenchwoman’s murder in his absence in a Paris court earlier this year. The three-judge Cour d’Assises in Paris accordingly imposed a 25-year prison sentence on him in his absence.

The 62-year-old Englishman denies any involvement in the mother-of-one’s death. He did not attend the French court and had no legal representation in the proceedings, which he has described as a “farce”.

