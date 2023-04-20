| 11.1°C Dublin

High Court dismisses student’s action against Templeogue College over facial injuries sustained in lunch break altercation when he was 13

Tim Healy

The High Court has dismissed a student’s personal injuries action against his former secondary school over facial injuries sustained in a lunch break altercation.

Ricardo Silva Junior was 13 and in second year at Templeogue College when the altercations between him and a classmate occurred on November 28, 2016.

