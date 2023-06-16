High Court cuts award for cyclist who was injured when his bike hit newly repaired speed ramp
Tim Healy
The High Court has cut a €27,500 award to €9,137 for a cyclist who was injured when his bike hit a newly repaired speed ramp outside his home.
