High Court concludes hearing to determine if disputed documents will be available to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) as part of its FAI probe

The High Court has concluded a hearing of an action to determine if disputed documents will be available to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) in its investigation into certain matters at the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

The one-day hearing concerned the dispute between the ODCE and the FAI’s former chief executive John Delaney over his assertion of a legal professional privilege over some of the materials.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds, who has for some two years been dealing with issues arising from the ODCE’s seizure of 280,000 documents from FAI offices, is tasked with making a final decision on which documents carry legal privilege.

Following a review by two court-appointed independent barristers, recommendations were made to the court regarding which documents should be deemed under the privilege.

On Wednesday, the court heard the ODCE’s application to review the recommendations that some 1,100 seized documents, relating to Mr Delaney, are covered.

Eoin McCullough SC, for the ODCE, said Mr Delaney has been given “ample” opportunity to inspect the documents and to better explain his reasoning for claiming legal privilege over each of the materials.

The onus of proof is on Mr Delaney as the party asserting the matters are confidential, as the ODCE cannot know if the privilege is justly claimed, he said.

The court heard Mr Delaney has claimed much of the materials relate to various lawsuits, including 23 defamation cases. Mr McCullough said he has “no idea” whether any or all these defamation actions, some of which are more than a decade old, continue to exist.

“It is very hard to see how you could claim litigation privilege in a 2011 defamation dispute, absent a very good reason,” said Mr McCullough.

He took issue with an assertion of privilege by Mr Delaney over materials relating to litigation involving the FAI, as he said the privilege is for the FAI to assert. The FAI has said it is not involved in any litigation at present, the court heard.

Paul McGarry SC, representing Mr Delaney, who is a notice party in the proceedings against the FAI, said there was no disagreement between the parties about the applicable legal principles.

The ODCE wants to use the materials covering a 17-year period as part of its ongoing criminal inquiry into certain matters at the FAI. Any documents deemed to be covered by LPP cannot be used by it as part of the investigation.



