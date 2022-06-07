High Court challenge taken against planning permission for 400 build-to-rent housing units in Cornelscourt, Dublin 18

A High Court challenge has been brought against An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for over 400 build-to-rent housing units in South Co Dublin.

Last April the board granted planning permission to developer Cornel Living Limited to build 419 housing units on a site at Old Bray Road, Cornelscourt, in Dublin 18.

The proposed development, which consists of mainly one- and two-bedroom apartments will be built in five blocks ranging in height from five to 12 storeys.

A small number of three-bedroomed apartments and two storey terraced housings are also included.

The challenge has been brought by the Willow Grove Residents Association, a local resident's group, which claims that the decision is flawed and should be set aside.

The claim that the decision to grant permission breaches Dun Laoghaire Rathdown's Development Plan's open space requirements.

It also breaches guidelines on building height requirements, the resident's group claims.

The board also failed to give adequate reasons for its decision, it is further alleged.

Represented by John Kenny Bl, instructed by solicitor Eoin Brady of FP Logue solicitors the residents group seeks various orders and declarations including an order setting aside the planning permission.

The judicial review action is against the board, and Ireland and the Attorney General.

The developer is a notice party to the proceedings.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Mr Justice Conor Dignam during Tuesday's vacation sitting of the High Court.

The Judge adjourned the matter to a date later this month.