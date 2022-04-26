High Court bids to quash ‘psychic’ swindler’s debt deal over secret luxury villa

A court is to consider revoking personal insolvency arrangements writing off millions of euro in debt owed by a couple who secretly owned a luxury Spanish property.

The High Court has been asked to contemplate terminating debt deals granted to medium and convicted thief Tom Colton (46) – better known as “the psychic swindler” – and his wife Linda (45).

An application for directions, including the possible termination of the arrangements was made by their personal insolvency practitioner (PIP) Eugene McDarby yesterday.

It came two days after an Irish Independent investigation revealed the Coltons were the registered owners of a plush holiday home with a private swimming pool and hot tub in Playa Blanca, Lanzarote.

The couple bought ‘Villa Penguina’ in September last year, just a fortnight before they both swore prescribed financial statements for the court which did not make any mention of the property.

The villa underwent renovation: is now said to be worth over €400,000 and is being rented out to holidaymakers for up to €2,400 a week.

Last February, Mr Justice Mark Sanfey approved personal insolvency arrangements (PIAs) writing off €2.7m and €2m in debt respectively owed by the husband and wife from Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Under the PIA, the couple were allowed to keep their €640,000 family home with a restructured mortgage.

Approval was given on the basis the couple had made full disclosure of all assets, income and liabilities to their PIP, as required under the Personal Insolvency Act.

In the High Court yesterday, Keith Farry, counsel for Mr McDarby, said the matter was “the most serious” to have ever arisen for the PIP and that faith in the personal insolvency system was at stake.

Although PIAs have been terminated before due to debtors failing to make necessary payments, if the court revokes the Coltons’ arrangements it would be the first time for this to happen for reasons of non-disclosure.

It emerged in court that Tom Colton had admitted acting as a director of the couple’s “spiritual” wedding ceremony company Grá agus Solas ULC despite being restricted after a 2015 conviction for stealing €320,000 from an elderly couple while acting as their accountant. He used an Irish version of his name in Companies Registration Office ­filings, as did his wife.

Mr Justice Sanfey made directions for the service of the application on the Coltons and for notice to be given to creditors. The judge said it may also become necessary to involve the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) at a later stage. According to

correspondence opened in court, deposits paid to their company for Covid-delayed weddings were used as part of a scheme to finance the purchase, as was a loan of €179,500 from Spanish bank Union de Creditos.

The court heard Mr McDarby began investigating the matter after being contacted for comment by the Irish Independent on April 14. He had previously been totally unaware of the Lanzarote property.

In subsequent correspondence with the PIP, Tom Colton denied he and his wife were the beneficial owners, claiming it was owned by Grá agus Solas and that they were acting as trustees for the firm.

However, the court heard the company was 100pc owned by Linda Colton, that her husband was a director between August 2016 and May 2018 and remained hands-on in the day-to-day running of the business.

The firm offers celebrants for spiritual ceremonies and Colton himself claims to be a medium who can communicate with the dead.

The court heard the explanations offered on behalf of the Coltons did not allay Mr McDarby’s “serious concerns”.

In an affidavit, the PIP said it may be necessary for the court to terminate the arrangements. He said the Coltons appeared to have a debt which was not in their PIAs, a creditor who was also not listed, and a valuable asset. He also said Linda Colton appeared to have a valuable shareholding in a company that was not reflected in her prescribed financial statement or her PIA.

“I am concerned the full means of the debtors have not been disclosed and/or brought to bear in the PIAs,” he said.

Mr Justice Sanfey said Mr McDarby was to be commended for acting as promptly as he had in bringing the application to the court. He said the need for faith in the personal insolvency system “goes without saying”.

“It is absolutely the case the court must be able to trust the documentation that is before it,” the judge said.

“The PIP must be able to rely on the information given to him by the debtors and if that is not the case, then certainly that has to be investigated.”

Neither Tom nor Linda Colton were in court, although they were informed the application was being made. The matter was adjourned to next month when it will be taken up by Mr Justice Cian Ferriter.

In correspondence with the PIP, Tom Colton claimed that although he and his wife were listed in the Spanish land registry as 50/50 owners, they were not the beneficial owners.

He accepted he and his wife were the borrowers listed on the mortgage loan, but insisted this was on behalf of the company, which he repeatedly described as “the beneficiary”.

He said €263,185, plus associated costs and taxes, was spent buying the villa and that the total cost of getting it to its present state was €406,278.

Colton said when the company sustained large losses in 2020 due to the pandemic, its directors looked at ways of generating additional revenue. He said with the return of air travel, it was decided to look at an investment property somewhere with a climate which would provide a year-round return and to do this through a “nominees/trustees route”.

According to Colton, the mortgage loan application commenced in April or May last year. He said the bank was not made aware of the alleged trust agreement. He said another finance company also offered a facility where it used Grá agus Solas’s credit card receipts to advance funds and took a percentage weekly as a repayment. In response to questions from Mr McDarby, he denied the company had traded while insolvent.

He said that while it was

trading “with a negative balance sheet”, it was at all times able to pay creditors when debts were due and expected a “positive balance sheet” in 2022. Colton admitted he was a director of the company at a time when he was restricted from doing so, but claimed he had been unaware of the restriction. He said once he became aware, he contacted his solicitor and immediately resigned. This explanation was queried in court by Mr Farry, who said: “It is unlikely the ODCE conducted a criminal prosecution and obtained a restriction without putting or being required to put the respondent on proper notice.”

Colton was dubbed “the psychic swindler” in news reports following his imprisonment for theft. Despite the conviction he remains registered with the Department of Social Protection as a solemniser of marriages. He has also been able to maintain his position as a referee with Leinster Rugby.