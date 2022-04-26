| 3.3°C Dublin

High Court bids to quash ‘psychic’ swindler’s debt deal over secret luxury villa

Judge to consider revoking multi-million euro write-offs

Tom Colton. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Tom Colton. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A court is to consider revoking personal insolvency arrangements writing off millions of euro in debt owed by a couple who secretly owned a luxury Spanish property.

The High Court has been asked to contemplate terminating debt deals granted to medium and convicted thief Tom Colton (46) – better known as “the psychic swindler” – and his wife Linda (45).

