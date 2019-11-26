High Court bans estate agent from seeking licence after misappropriation of client cash

An estate agent has been banned by the High Court from seeking a licence to provide property services.

The ban arises after findings of improper conduct by him, including misappropriating monies paid by clients for property services.

The prohibition order is believed to be the first of its kind made here under the 2011 Property Services (Regulation) Act.

The President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, also granted injunctions requiring Tony Breathnach, trading as Cavan Real Estate, Old Dublin Road, Cavan, to pay sums totalling €98,494 within 90 days.

