High Court bans estate agent from seeking licence after misappropriation of client cash
An estate agent has been banned by the High Court from seeking a licence to provide property services.
The ban arises after findings of improper conduct by him, including misappropriating monies paid by clients for property services.
The prohibition order is believed to be the first of its kind made here under the 2011 Property Services (Regulation) Act.
The President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, also granted injunctions requiring Tony Breathnach, trading as Cavan Real Estate, Old Dublin Road, Cavan, to pay sums totalling €98,494 within 90 days.
He must pay €48,000 into the compensation fund of the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA), plus €50,000 by way of a financial penalty for the acts of improper conduct.
The orders were sought by Zoe Richardson, a partner in Freshfield Solicitors, representing the authority.
Mr Breathnach did not attend the hearing yesterday and was not represented. He is believed to be in the UK.
In court documents, it was stated Mr Breathnach was previously licensed to provide property services here but had not held a licence since July 5, 2017, when his licence expired.
After six separate complaints were made against him on dates in 2017, inspectors were appointed by the PSRA to investigate. They provided reports concerning each complaint.
One complaint, made on behalf of a property management firm, alleged retention of clients' deposit monies in respect of 18 properties sold in Co Cavan. The five other complaints alleged failure to return five booking deposits.
In relation to each complaint, the inspectors reported there had been specific breaches of Clients' Money Regulations which they considered amounted to improper conduct such that Mr Breathnach was no longer fit to provide property services.
They considered Mr Breathnach had misappropriated client monies in each of the six cases and also considered the misappropriation of client monies was premeditated.
The monies paid out to the six complainants from the compensation fund were €615 to one complainant, €1,835 to a second, €5,000 each to four others and €26,044 to the property management company.
Irish Independent