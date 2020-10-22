High Court approves application for judicial review of planning permission at site of the historic O'Rahilly house

Rubble: Workers at the demolished former home of Michael Joseph O’Rahilly in Herbert Park. Main photo: Frank McGrath

An application by a Ballsbridge resident’s association to seek a judicial review of the planning application for the site where the house of 1916 leader The O’Rahilly was demolished last month has been lodged to and approved by the High Court.

The Pembroke Road Association say they are confident of raising the estimated €50,000 now required to have the review heard because they are receiving donations from all over the country on a daily basis.

The Association said it wants the review of An Bord Pleanala’s granting of permission to Derryroe Ltd to develop a 12-storey apartment building and hotel on the site on Herbert Park.

The bulldozers moved in on the historic O’Rahilly House at 40 Herbert Park before dawn on September 29 and within hours it was reduced to rubble to make way for a block of luxury apartments and a hotel development.

Dublin City Councillors had previously voted to start the process of having the building included on its list of protected structures, but An Bord Pleanala had already approved an application by the developer to raze the building in the face of opposition from heritage groups and some local residents, as well as descendants of The O’Rahilly.

After the demolition Dublin City Council ordered work to stop on the site pending an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the demolition.

“Once the City Council has ascertained the facts it will take any appropriate action,” a spokeswoman said.

The chair of the Pembroke Road Association, Siobhan Cuffe, confirmed that papers seeking the judicial review had now been lodged by their solicitor, Fred Logue.

“The destruction of No 40 Herbert Park in the early morning of Tuesday 29 September is utterly shocking. The City Councilors had voted that it would be listed and preserved,” said Ms Cuffe.

“The proposed 12 storey block is three times the maximum height permitted in the area. It is substantially outside the framework of the Dublin

City Development Plan, and no account was taken of the Strategic Environmental Assessment required under the 2016-2022 Dublin City Plan, and the effect on the Ringsend Waste Water Treatment and Dublin Bay,” she added.

“We would like to see the O’Rahilly House being rebuilt, or the site being turned into a park for children that could be named after O’Rahilly and commemorate 1916,” Ms Cuffe explained.

Cllr Deirdre Conroy lodged an emergency motion to Dublin City Council on October 5 seeking the O’Rahilly historic Edwardian Villa be re-built and restored as a Historic Republican Museum.

“It was indiscriminately excluded from the Record of Protected Structures which includes far less significant and less historic built heritage in Dublin,” she said.

Proinsias O Rathaille, the grandson of The O’Rahilly, said the claims that the house had no historic relevance were not true, and that all the signatories of the 1916 Proclamation had been in meetings in the house, and the address had been written on a letter by The O’Rahilly as he lay dying just off Moore Street having been shot while leaving the GPO.

He also said that a revolver belonging to Michael Collins had been found hidden in the kitchen of the house during renovations in the 1970s, and that three Irish presidents, Eamon DeValera, Sean T O’Ceallaigh, and Douglas Hyde, had also been in the house.

Online Editors