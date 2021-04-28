High Court appoints provisional liquidator for Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours

The High Court has appointed provisional liquidators to Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours which provided group tours to places of pilgrimage.

The company had for many years brought mainly elderly groups or Irish Catholics on package tours to Lourdes in France, Fatima in Portugal, Rome and Medjugorje in Bosnia.

However, the court heard that its business was devastated due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the company, which employs 30 people, has had to halt all its planned tours.

The tours were initially postponed.

As the pandemic progressed, it was not possible to rearrange those tours, and the company came to a conclusion that it can no longer stay in business, and passed a resolution that it be wound up.

In 2020 the company recorded losses of €7.5m.

The bulk of the company's 3,000 creditors, mainly customers who had booked and paid monies for tours, are owed some €5m.

The court heard it was envisaged those customers, many of whom are elderly, will get their money back by making applications to the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR).

Other creditors include Revenue, the firm's landlord and other companies within the Joe Walsh travel group, and various trade creditors.

The court heard that the joint provisional liquidators will help ensure an orderly winding up and will take steps to deal with the company's creditors.

The court also heard that some of the firm's staff will be kept on to make contact with and answer queries from affected customers.

Mr Justice Senan Allen on Wednesday appointed Eamonn Richardson and Andrew O'Leary of KPMG as joint provisional liquidators to Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd (JWP) after being told the firm is insolvent and unable to pay its debts.

Brian Conroy Bl for JWP told the court the company was founded by the late well-known travel agent Joe Walsh in 1982 and had been very successful for many years.

In recent years the firm had been run by Mr Walsh's family, David, Margaret and Barry Walsh.

Counsel said the company had hoped to obtain additional investment to allow it to survive but that had not proven possible to achieve.

The decision to wind up the company was also prompted by the fact it would not be able to renew the annual license it requires to operate from CAR.

To get such a licence it would need to have a bond, from a third-party insurance provider, in place.

The bond would assist the firm in the event the company was unable to discharge monies owed to customers if it was unable to honour its obligations to them.

Despite its best efforts the company could not get such a bond, the court heard.

Given the current conditions caused by the pandemic, it was not thought that a buyer for the business could be found, counsel added.

The case comes back in June.