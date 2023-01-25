| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

High Court action by former Anglo Irish Bank against its pre-crash auditors Ernst and Young is settled

The Anglo Irish Bank name is removed from their former HQ at St Stephen&rsquo;s Green in Dublin in 2013. Photo: Brian O&rsquo;Leary/Photocall Expand

Close

The Anglo Irish Bank name is removed from their former HQ at St Stephen&rsquo;s Green in Dublin in 2013. Photo: Brian O&rsquo;Leary/Photocall

The Anglo Irish Bank name is removed from their former HQ at St Stephen’s Green in Dublin in 2013. Photo: Brian O’Leary/Photocall

The Anglo Irish Bank name is removed from their former HQ at St Stephen’s Green in Dublin in 2013. Photo: Brian O’Leary/Photocall

Tim Healy

A 2012 High Court action taken by the former Anglo Irish Bank against its pre-financial crash auditors has been settled on confidential terms.

The State-owned bank, which became Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), sued Ernst and Young (EY) for more than €50m damages over losses allegedly resulting from the auditor’s “repeated failure” to uncover alleged “highly unusual and improper” loan transactions, known as “bed and breakfast” transactions, of former Anglo chairman Seán FitzPatrick.

Most Watched

Privacy