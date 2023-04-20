| 7°C Dublin

‘Hiding’ dad was trying to buy drugs

John O’Hanlon (60) was fined €200

Eimear Cotter

A dad-of-one found hiding behind a car after gardaí told him to leave an area was “trying to buy drugs” a court heard.

John O’Hanlon (60) was fined €200 by Judge Gerard Jones at Blanchardstown District Court.

