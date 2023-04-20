‘Hiding’ dad was trying to buy drugs

A dad-of-one found hiding behind a car after gardaí told him to leave an area was “trying to buy drugs” a court heard.

John O’Hanlon (60) was fined €200 by Judge Gerard Jones at Blanchardstown District Court.

The defendant, of Kildonan Road in Finglas, admitted failing to follow garda directions at Barry Drive in Finglas on August 10, 2022.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told the court gardaí were called to Barry Drive following reports of a number of males loitering in the area.

Sgt Callaghan said she spoke to O’Hanlon, and directed him to leave the area. The defendant left the area, but he was observed hiding behind a car.

When asked what he was doing, O’Hanlon told gardaí he was “trying to buy drugs and hide from gardaí”.

The court heard O’Hanlon had 41 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Kelly Breen said O’Hanlon had a long-term difficulty with drugs, specifically crack cocaine, and his life had been very chaotic at times.

Ms Breen said O’Hanlon was doing all he could to stay off drugs. He had a partner and daughter, she said.

The defendant had been very candid about his difficulties, she added.