Hidden van compartment operated by a magnet was used to conceal cocaine found as part of €8m drug seizure, court hears

Eric Lawlor pictured leaving Naas Courthouse where he appeared on drugs charges. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

Eugene Mulligan pictured leaving Naas Courthouse where he appeared on drugs charges. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

A hidden van compartment operated by a magnet was used to conceal cocaine found as part of an €8m drug seizure earlier this year, a court has heard.

Mixing-agents, ledgers, a tick-list and an encrypted phone app “used by criminal gangs” were also discovered after detectives carried out a number of searches in Kildare last February.

The details of the operation were outlined in Naas district court yesterday after two men appeared to face fresh charges arising from the investigation by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB).

Detective Garda Donall Donoghue, based at Harcourt Square in Dublin, gave evidence of meeting Eric Lawlor (46) on Wednesday for the purpose of charging him with nine new allegations.

He had already been charged with offences including possessing cannabis and cocaine for the purposes of sale or supply and money laundering.

The court heard that Mr Lawlor, of Bay Bush in Straffan, Co Kildare, made no reply when the new charges were put to him.

They include alleged possession of controlled drugs for the purpose of sale or supply as well as three counts of possessing articles to be used in a drug trafficking offence.

Judge Desmond Zaidan asked gardaí to give an outline of the case.

Det Gda Donoghue said an operation was put in place in Kildare by the DOCB on February 11 last and a car driven by Mr Lawlor’s co-accused was stopped.

Around 60kg of cannabis herb valued at €1.2m was recovered and a search warrant was issued for the home of Eric Lawlor.

The court heard that during a search of the property 314kg of cannabis herb valued at €6.2m was found.

Det Gda Donoghue said a van parked outside the property was also searched which was found to have a hidden compartment concealed with a magnet that could be opened by pressing a button.

When this was searched 9kg of cocaine worth around €650k, a kilo of benzococaine mixing agent and a quantity of ketamine was discovered.

He said gardaí believed the drugs found on the co-accused were “identical” to the drugs that came from the house.

Judge Zaidan noted that the drug offences were very serious allegations and said they were the worst he had seen under the drugs act.

The court also heard three charges related to the alleged possession of an article to be used in a drug trafficking offence.

These, Det Gda Donoghue said, included an encrypted app on a mobile phone used by “criminal groups to carry out their function of drug dealing”.

They also related to the hidden van compartment where the drugs were found as well as a press for pressing cocaine, a tick list and ledgers.

The detective said it would be alleged Mr Lawlor was at the property where the drugs were being stored and that his co-accused “came from Sligo to collect a portion of these drugs and bring them back”.

He added the two men wouldn’t be friends and that it was business.

The court also heard it would be alleged that phone calls were made directing people to go from one end of the country to the other and that they were facilitating this.

Det Gda Donoghue said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed trial on indictment before the Circuit Court in relation to the charges.

Evidence was later given that co-accused Eugene Mulligan (50), of Carrigans Upper in Ballymote, Sligo, also made no reply when two new allegations were put to him. He had previously been charged with possession of 60 kilos of cannabis.

Both men were remanded on continuing bail to appear in court again next March for the preparation of the books of evidence.