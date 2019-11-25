Healy-Rae sons convicted of assaulting tourist after dispute over jumping queue at chip van

The convictions came as one son, Kevin Healy-Rae, insisted to investigating Gardai that the incident was politically motivated and that there are people all over Ireland who hate his family.

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr (23), his brother Kevin Healy-Rae (22) and their friend Malachy Scannell (34) vehemently denied a series of assault charges arising from disputed events in Kenmare, Co Kerry on December 28 2017.

All three appeared before Judge Dave Waters at Tralee District Court for a hearing which had been adjourned from Kenmare last September.

Judge Waters convicted the two brothers and their friend on all charges.

He said the entire case hinged on witness credibility and CCTV footage from the AIB branch in Kenmare.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell with Kevin Healy-Rae (left) and Jackie Healy-Rae (right)

Judge Waters said he found British tourist, Kieran James, to be "an extremely credible witness" who had "no axe to grind" with the brothers and their friend.

The evidence against the brothers and their friend was, he said, "quite compelling."

He noted that Jackie Healy Rae had the opportunity to take his younger brother, who was intoxicated, away from the scene but did not do so and, instead, became "the third man in."

Judge Waters also noted the CCTV footage which showed the Healy-Rae group charging up the street towards the other group after the initial incident had calmed.

"It was quite clear...the three were together in a group running up the street towards the other individuals " where the secondary assaults occurred.

He said he was "absolutely satisfied" that the assaults had occurred as the State argued.

Judge Waters convicted the trio on all counts and remanded them for sentencing on December 6 next.

Victim impact statements will be submitted on the day.

Defence solicitor, Padraig O'Connell, confirmed the convictions will now be appealed.

"We accept the judge's decision but we do not agree with it. We are appealing all convictions," he confirmed.

Garda witnesses repeatedly denied suggestions from defence counsel, Brian McInerney BL, that the investigation conducted into the alleged incident was "shambolic" and had made a pre-determination to put the Healy-Rae brothers solely in the frame for what had happened.

"What went on here was disgraceful behaviour by the guards," Mr McInerney said.

"It was one step in a flawed investigation."

British national Kieran James, who was in Kenmare visiting Irish cousins, said he was attacked twice in the space of a few minutes by the two brothers after his wife, Lauren, had commented on Kevin Healy-Rae barging to the top of a queue at a chip van in Kenmare square.

Mr James said the assault - which left him with serious facial injuries including a broken nose - was entirely unprovoked.

He was discovered with blood on his face in Kenmare town centre after Garda Paul Cummins and Garda Caroline Hennessy had responded to an incident report.

The two Gardai called an ambulance for the injured man.

When challenged over his actions at the chip van, several witnesses claimed Kevin Healy-Rae commented: "This is my town - and this is my chip van."

None of the three defendants offered direct evidence.

However, Kevin Healy-Rae, in Garda statements read out to the court, insisted he had felt intimidated by Mr James who he claimed had been staring intently at him as he queued at the chip van.

He later claimed that derogatory remarks were also passed about his father, Michael Healy-Rae TD.

"I believe it all started due to my family's political background," he told Gardai.

"There are people all over the country who hate our family. This county is not alone in that. (But) you just smile and walk away."

Kevin Healy-Rae insisted to Gardai that he felt so intimidated he left the chip van and went to get his older brother for support.

In his Garda statements, Jackie Healy-Rae said he had been sitting on a wall but had gone to the chip van amid concern for his younger brother's welfare.

He told Gardai a man unknown to him had "made a lunge" at his younger brother and a scuffle then erupted.

Jackie Healy-Rae said he put the man (Mr James) in a head-lock to restrain him and released him immediately he was assured the incident was over.

However, another scuffle broke out on Main Street and Jackie Healy-Rae said he again had to act to protect his brother.

Kevin Healy-Rae told Gardai he was struck in the face and was left "very disorientated" by a blow to the eye.

He made an assault complaint to Gardai two months later.

Mr James previously told Inspector Paul Kennedy he had been socialising that night in the Kerry town with his wife, Lauren, and his Irish cousins.

He said Kevin Healy-Rae, who was unknown to him, had forcibly pushed his way to the top of the long queue at the chip van around 2.30am and placed his food order.

When Mr James' wife, Lauren, objected and publicly commented that there was a queue, it was alleged that Kevin Healy-Rae turned to the British tourist.

Mr James said the defendant stared at him before aggressively pacing around and muttering: "Not tonight, not tonight."

The British man, concerned at what he said was bizarre and aggressive behaviour, told him: "Don't talk to me."

Mr James said he had seen Kevin Healy-Rae in a pub earlier dancing alone on a dance floor and "bouncing off a wall."

The British man said: "As far as we were concerned, that lad may have been on drugs."

Mr McInerney said that comment was "beneath contempt" and did not form any part of the case.

Mr James' Kerry cousin, Jane O'Sullivan, who was in school with the Healy-Rae brothers, said she had also seen him on the pub dance floor that night and Kevin Healy-Rae was "very intoxicated."

Mr James insisted he did not know either of the two Healy-Rae brothers on the night.

The complainant said the young man who had jumped the chip van queue left before returning with two other young men (the other two defendants) and a confrontation erupted.

Mr James said Kevin Healy-Rae shoved him in the chest and he then pushed him back.

Suddenly, he said he was grasped around the neck by Jackie Healy-Rae, placed in a choke-hold and could not breathe.

Others intervened to stop the incident and Mr James, who had been left red-faced and breathless by the choke-hold, said his group then decided to immediately leave the area without their food despite having paid for it.

One of his Irish cousins said that "these guys are well connected around here so we had better get out of here."

Their group had walked just 40 yards when he claimed a second incident then occurred.

"These three lads were charging up the street towards us," he said.

Mr James said Jackie Healy-Rae grabbed his arm, forced it behind his back and he suddenly found himself being repeatedly punched.

His cousin, Cornelius 'Neily' O'Sullivan said he saw Jackie Healy-Rae punch Mr James full force into the face.

Mr James said the incident only ended when someone shouted that the

Gardai were coming and he claimed the three young men fled on foot.

Mr James said his nose was left bleeding and broken.

He had sustained a cut over his eye, pain to his shoulder and a chipped tooth.

Lauren James said she was shocked by her husband's face.

"His face was almost unrecognisable. His forehead was swollen. His nose was pushed to one side. I told him they have broken your nose," Mrs James said.

Judge Waters was told the complainant later underwent two surgeries for the injuries he sustained.

CCTV footage from the AIB branch in Kenmare was viewed during the trial.

Mr McInerney argued that Kieran James was in fact the aggressor on the night and some of his Irish family had "a serious dislike of the Healy-Raes."

"They would like to see them taken down a peg or two," the barrister argued.

Mr McInerney put it that Mr James had been the instigator of the incident by being aggressive and intimidating towards Kevin Healy-Rae who was just 18 at the time.

He alleged that Mr James had been repeatedly staring at the young man.

"You were the aggressor. You attacked Kevin Healy-Rae. Jackie Healy-Rae saw that you were grappling and then he grabbed and restrained you to prevent an attack on a member of his family," he said.

Mr McInerney said Jackie Healy-Rae had only acted to "rescue" his brother.

"(It was) lawful self defence - it was an unprovoked attack," the defence counsel claimed.

Mr James rejected this version of events.

Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr - who was elected to Kerry Co Council at last May's Local Government elections in the Castleisland area - faced a number of assault charges.

One count is of assault causing harm to Kieran James at Main Street in Kenmare on December 28 2017 contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

A second count is of assault to Mr James at East Park Lane in the south Kerry town on the same date contrary to Section 2 of the same Act.

Kevin Healy-Rae is charged with assault causing harm to Mr James in Kenmare on the same date.

Mr Scannell, who has an address at Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, is charged with assault causing harm to Mr James in Kenmare on December 28

He also faces a charge of assault causing harm to Cornelius 'Neily' O'Sullivan on Main Street, Kenmare.

Mr Scannell faces a third charge of criminal damage to a pair of prescription eye glasses belonging to Cornelius 'Neily' O'Sullivan at Main Street, Kenmare contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act, 1991.

Both Jackie and Kevin Healy-Rae are grandsons of Jackie Healy-Rae Snr, the late Independent TD for Kerry South whose election in 1997 began the Healy-Rae political dynasty.

Jackie Healy-Rae Snr served until his retirement from the Dáil in 2011.

The young men's uncle, Danny Healy-Rae, is also an Independent TD for Kerry.

Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr is an aspiring politician and is deeply involved in election campaigns for his father and uncle.

His brother, Kevin Healy-Rae, operates a successful disc jockey business in Kerry.

Both brothers have an address at Sandymount in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry.

Mr Scannell is a close friend of the brothers.

Online Editors