Healy-Rae brothers' assault trial to resume in November

An assault trial involving two sons of Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae and their friend will resume in November.

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr (23), his brother Kevin Healy-Rae (22) and their friend Malachy Scannell (34) have denied a series of assault charges arising from disputed events in Kenmare, Co Kerry on December 28 2017.

British tourist Kieran James, who was in Kenmare visiting relations, alleged Jackie Healy-Rae Jnr and Kevin Healy-Rae assaulted him after one son was publicly challenged over queue-jumping in the Kerry town during the 2017 Christmas festivities.

The three defendants, in a submission by their defence counsel, insisted they acted entirely in lawful self defence.

All assault counts are denied.

The three appeared before Judge Dave Waters at Kenmare District Court on September 6 for a hearing which had to be adjourned after just four of the 11 prosecutions were dealt with following an entire day in evidence.

Judge Waters will now resume hearing the case on November 25 where the court will be able to deal with CCTV security camera evidence and all remaining witnesses.

It is expected to be heard in Tralee.

The trial opened with Mr James claiming the alleged incident erupted when Kevin Healy-Rae jumped the queue at a Kenmare chip van.

When challenged over his actions, Mr James said Kevin Healy-Rae told onlookers: "This is my town - and this is my chip van."

Mr James said Kevin Healy-Rae then singled him out after what he described as a spate of bizarre and aggressive behaviour.

The British visitor said he was pushed in the chest, punched in the face and placed in a choke-hold during two different confrontations with the brothers.

Both brothers have an address at Sandymount in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry.

Mr Scannell is a close friend of the brothers

