Head of Christian Brothers ordered to appear in court by judge

Shane Phelan

A judge has ordered David Gibson, the new provincial of the Christian Brothers in Ireland, to appear before him or send legal representatives after hearing of difficulties a survivor has had in progressing a civil action over indecent assaults he suffered at school.

The move comes amid concern expressed by the claimant’s lawyers about the legal strategy adopted by the religious order which means claimants have to serve papers on over 100 brothers because the congregation refuses to appoint a nominee.

