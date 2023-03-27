Head of Christian Brothers ordered to appear in court by judge

A judge has ordered David Gibson, the new provincial of the Christian Brothers in Ireland, to appear before him or send legal representatives after hearing of difficulties a survivor has had in progressing a civil action over indecent assaults he suffered at school.

The move comes amid concern expressed by the claimant’s lawyers about the legal strategy adopted by the religious order which means claimants have to serve papers on over 100 brothers because the congregation refuses to appoint a nominee.

As well as suing his abuser, who is currently awaiting sentencing after admitting to offences in 1980 and 1981, the survivor has also been seeking to sue the order.

Brother Edmund Garvey was named as a defendant as he was the order’s provincial leader. However, he has decided not to act as a nominee for the Brothers.

While he was legally entitled to do so, it means all living members of the order at the time of the abuse must be made defendants if the lawsuit, filed in 2019, is to progress.

This has created a major logistical headache for the claimant, who is seeking damages for personal injuries, psychological injuries and mental distress inflicted by his abuser and for alleged negligence and breach of duty on the part of the order.

In 2021 the High Court directed that Brother Garvey disclose the full names and addresses of those who were members of the Christian Brothers in Ireland from August 1979 to December 1984, resulting in the disclosure of the details of 118 living Brothers, six of whom are now abroad.

The court was today due to hear an application to join the additional brothers as defendants and for an order that the plaintiff be allowed serve Brother Garvey with the proceedings for all the new defendants.

However, Mr Justice Tony O’Connor heard that the survivor’s solicitors Coleman Legal were told on Friday, three days before the hearing, that Brother Garvey was no longer province leader.

The court heard that Brother Gibson had taken over the role in August last year, but this had never been notified to the survivor’s legal team.

After hearing from Andrew Nugent BL, counsel for the survivor, Mr Justice O’Connor made an order allowing the plaintiff serve an amended plenary summon on Brother Gibson.

He also ordered that Brother Gibson or his legal representatives appear before him on Friday “to give details as are available to him about the difficulties for him in conveying copies of the amended plenary summons on the other additional joined defendants”.

“He may have information about where they are now, whether they are still with us, and if he can facilitate it and will help bring matters forward,” Mr Justice O’Connor said.

The judge said he wanted to advance the case and what he had directed was not about vicarious liability but “determining people’s rights and obligations”.

Mr Justice O’Connor said it might be the case that Brother Gibson takes a different approach to that taken by Brother Garvey.

Lawyers say the strategy adopted by the Christian Brothers has not been used by other orders, who are all said to be willing to appoint nominees.

The position adopted by the Christian Brothers comes in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling in 2017 in a case called Hickey vs McGowan, where the court found that unincorporated associations such as religious orders cannot be sued because they don’t have a distinct legal personality separate from its membership.

The law in the area is currently being examined by Law Reform Commission due to the practical difficulties faced by plaintiffs, both in terms of having to sue many people who may have had no involvement whatsoever in the matter being sued over and the recovery of damages.