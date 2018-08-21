A SON accused of murdering his father told gardai: “he was my dad and I love him very much, I would have done anything for him.”

'He was my dad and I love him...' - son charged with murder of Gerard Fortune

David Fortune (31) gave the response when he was charged with murdering his father Gerard Fortune (63), who was found stabbed at their home in Dublin on Sunday night.

He was remanded in custody for a week when he appeared in Dublin District Court this afternoon.

David Fortune, also known as David O’Leary, is charged with murdering his father, a hospital care worker, at their home at Rutland Grove, Crumlin on August 19.

Garda Sergeant Brendan O’Halloran told Judge Mary Dorgan he arrested the accused at Crumlin Garda Station for the purpose of charge at 12.52am this morning “for the offence of murder of Gerard Fortune on August 19, 2018 at Rutland Grove, Crumlin.”

The accused made no reply when he was cautioned that he was not obliged to say anything.

At 1.55am, he was charged in Sgt O’Halloran’s presence and handed a copy of the charge sheet.

In reply to the charge, he said: “I never meant to harm anyone. He was my dad and I love him very much. I would have done anything for him.”

Sgt O’Halloran said the accused used both surnames.

Defence solicitor Brian Coveney said given the nature of the charge, he was making no application for bail on his client's behalf. Bail can only be granted in the High Court on a murder charge.

He was consenting to the defendant being remanded in custody for a week.

Judge Dorgan granted free legal aid after Mr Coveney made an application and handed a statement of the accused’s financial means in to court. The accused was not working and there was no garda objection to legal aid.

She remanded Mr Fortune in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on August 28.

The accused, wearing a red Adidas t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners, did not address the court during the brief hearing.

He appeared visibly distressed as he sat through the proceedings and gestured towards weeping family members in the public gallery as he left the court.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the house at around 8pm on Sunday.

Gerard Fortune had suffered a stab wound and was removed by ambulance to St James's Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene was preserved for a technical and forensic examination and an incident room was established at Sundrive Road Garda Station.

Yesterday, Gda Supt Michael Cryan said gardai were appealing to anyone who was in the Rutland Grove/Clogher Road area between 8pm and 8.15pm on Sunday to come forward.

Supt Cryan said gardai were also trying to trace the movements of a Red Toyota Yaris on the night.

Online Editors