'He is now dancing among the stars' - family of Irishman murdered during 'Devil's Breath' robbery pay tribute as couple face life in jail

Tragic: Kilkenny native Adrian Murphy, who was found dead in a flat in London.

A couple who murdered champion Irish dancer Adrian Murphy with a drug dubbed “The Devil’s Breath” during a robbery plot are facing life behind bars.

Joel Osei, (25) and his girlfriend Diana Cristea (19) were today found guilty of the murder of the Kilkenny man at his flat in Battersea, in southwest London, in May 2019.

The couple targeted victims on the gay dating site Grindr with a plot to knock them out with the drug scopolamine and strip their homes of valuables.

Adrian Murphy (43) died after he was administered a fatal dose of the drug while a second man had also been knocked out and robbed by the couple but survived.

Mr Murphy's brother Robert said his sibling had been an "inspirational Irishman" and said the death had "left a huge void" in the family.

Speaking after the verdict, he said: "The world is full of sameness, but this could not be said of our brother Adrian.

"Adrian brought the love and art of dance to thousands of young people all over the world.

"He made so many loyal friends who are so sad at his untimely passing as he was an inspirational Irishman, who was a gifted dancer and choreographer."

Mr Murphy then went on to describe his "very funny" sibling as a man who could make "everyone laugh at his hilarious stories," adding: "He had the gift of bringing people together.

"Adrian loved his hometown of Kilkenny and, although he was a regular world traveller, he never missed an opportunity to return to his family and friends.

"Adrian's legacy is that of a hero and hopefully his tragic death has stopped this happening to any other innocent victim.

"He is now dancing amongst the stars. May he rest in peace."

Osei, dubbed a "weird satanic wizard" by Cristea, created a fake profile on gay dating app Grindr and made contact with Murphy.

Having arranged to meet in Murphy’s flat Osei, slipped the drug into his glass of orange juice and proceeded to strip the flat of valuables.

Both Osei and Cristea used Grindr to befriend men before drugging and robbing them.

They were arrested after Adrian Murphy’s body was found at a 17th-floor flat in Battersea, south-west London, on June 4.

Croydon Crown Court heard paramedics had attended to another man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, several days earlier, who had also been drugged and robbed by Osei.

The pair then used the man's details in a failed bid to buy $80,000 (€67,500) worth of diamonds from a jeweller in New York.

Both Osei and Cristea were also accused of one count of administering a poison or noxious substance to endanger life, two counts of theft and eight counts of fraud.

The jury returned a majority guilty verdict on all counts for both defendants.

Osei had admitted manslaughter and an alternative charge of administering poison, with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy, as well as seven counts of fraud.

He denied two counts of theft.

Cristea admitted one count of fraud and two counts of handling stolen goods.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC told the court the drug scopolamine was known as Devil's breath in Colombia and is said to be "popular with robbers and rapists" as it allows them to incapacitate their victims.

The couple will be sentenced on December 14.

Online Editors