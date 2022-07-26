'He deserves to go to his wedding celebration' – woman whose husband allegedly attacked her asks judge to relax bail conditions

A WOMAN whose husband allegedly attacked and injured her at a hotel has asked a judge to relax bail conditions so he can attend their wedding celebration.

The married Mexican couple were due to hold the Covid-delayed wedding party in Dublin this week when the husband was charged with assaulting her at their hotel.

Horacio Cavillo McCoy (37) was released on bail yesterday but today his defence applied to ease the terms so he can go to the event. Dublin District Court heard his wife, Marina Tadea Armida Gonzalez, was proceeding with the assault complaint but said: “he deserves to go to his wedding celebration.”

Mr McCoy, from Mexico City, is charged with assault causing harm to Ms Gonzalez at Dublin’s Westbury Hotel, Balfe Street on July 24.

A garda sergeant told Judge Paula Murphy the circumstances of the defence application were “unusual.”

Mr McCoy had appeared in court on the charge yesterday and his bail terms included a condition that he stay away from the alleged victim, the sergeant said.

A file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The court heard Ms Gonzalez wanted to follow up her complaint but was also anxious for the wedding celebration to go ahead.

The sergeant had “reservations” about the condition being lifted, saying the couple were married in Mexico and a lot of people had travelled in for tomorrow’s celebration in Dublin. This came with “a certain amount of pressure,” the sergeant said.

Although the accused was presumed innocent, the prosecution’s view was that the allegation was serious enough for a file to be prepared for the DPP.

Defence solicitor Donal Quigley said tomorrow’s event was a wedding celebration with 150 guests, some coming from Mexico.

Ms Gonzalez told the court she had married the accused in March 2020 but the celebration was delayed by Covid. The couple now had a child together.

A lot of effort had been put into the celebration, Ms Gonzalez said. She knew the bail restriction had been put there to protect her, but she said she believed Mr McCoy would “behave in front of 150 people.”

She said she would be leaving the country on Friday.

“I think he deserves to go to his wedding celebration,” she told the judge.

“Do you want to go ahead with the celebration tomorrow?” the judge asked.

“I would like him to come, yes,” Ms Gonzalez replied.

The judge asked her if she felt under any pressure.

“To have 150 guests is a lot of pressure,” Ms Gonzalez replied, but added that she believed the accused’s brothers would take care of Mr McCoy and “vouch for him” tomorrow.

Mr Quigley stressed that the accused would not be leaving the jurisdiction as he was on bail. The gardai had his passport.

The judge said she wanted to consider the issue overnight and adjourned it to tomorrow morning.