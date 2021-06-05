| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

He carved letters Q I H into his skin. ‘So you remember why you’re here’

Court heard shocking story of abduction and terror

Kevin Lunney Expand

Close

Kevin Lunney

Kevin Lunney

Kevin Lunney

Catherine Fegan

The CCTV footage on the screen showed blonde-haired Megan McClean pushing a vacuum cleaner over the doormat at the door.

It was something she did every evening as part of the closing time routine in Lynch’s Gala, a grocery shop in Killydoon, Co Cavan, where she worked. Ms McClean was giving evidence via video-link at the Special Criminal Court and as the footage from inside the shop on September 17, 2019, continued to play, a grey-haired man could be seen walking through the entrance to the store. It was between 7.50pm and 8.20pm.

The witness, who had only been working in the shop for around three months at the time, told the court that he “looked like a farmer” and spoke with a local accent, asking straight away, “Do you sell bleach?”

Most Watched

Privacy