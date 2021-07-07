NOTORIOUS child abuser and former priest Tony Walsh is to spend another two years behind bars after being convicted of more charges of indecent assault on a child.

The man who was described by the Murphy Commission, set up to investigate clerical sex abuse, as probably the most notorious child sexual abuser to have come to its attention, was due to be released from prison on Friday after serving 15 years for previous offences.

Now his victim in the latest case has told how the vile priest manipulated his fear of getting into trouble to assault him repeatedly when he was a child.

Walsh (67) was today sentenced to two years for six counts of indecent assault on Chris Derwin in St Luke’s Church in Kilmore on Dublin’s northside in the 1970s while he was still in training for the priesthood.

The court heard Walsh was in his 20s at the time of the assaults, and his young victim was under 13.

“I lived directly across from St Luke’s church in Kilmore,” Mr Derwin said. “Tony Walsh appeared sometime, and as kids we all got to know him.”

Mr Derwin told how he was walking alone through the school grounds one evening when he knocked on a window to try to knock down some egg cartons that were on the other side of it, but the window broke, leaving him bleeding from the finger.

“I left in a hurry,” Mr Derwin said. “He must have followed me, he put his hand on my shoulder. I looked around and it was Anto Walsh. He brought me back to the church and abused me, and that went on for three days that week. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“He made reference to the teachers. Back then there was corporal punishment and you were going to get whacked if you did something wrong. He made reference to the gardaí. He had me under pressure. He had a hold over me.

“I just didn’t want my mother and father to know that I’d broken a window. It was all about the window.

“The following week again. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, the abuse. He told me to come back. Then one day he wasn’t there and I never saw him again until I saw him in court.”

Mr Derwin explained: “I was worried and scared that someone would find out about the window. I knew what he was doing wasn’t right. I know it’s a horrible thing to say, but it was easier to go along with him than the police or my parents or the school finding out about the window.

“Then I went out of control, doing things a 14-year-old shouldn’t be doing. Drinking. Taking drugs at an early age. Getting into fights. A lot of anger, a lot of frustration.”

“I had no intention of telling anyone about the abuse,” Mr Derwin said. "I was going to take it to the grave with me,” he added, saying he suffered with mental health problems and the abuse had a negative impact on his relationships.

“What made me come forward was a lot of counselling. When I ended up in Portrane Hospital I did a bit of soul searching there, around 2010 or 2011.

“It did feel good to talk in the end. I found it strange to find there was a listening ear. My key worker encouraged me to go after this person.

“When I found out about his history that made me more determined. If he’s abused other children he has to be thrown back into the spotlight again.

“I’m sure there are other people out there like myself who didn’t want to talk about it. Now hopefully they will see this and more people will come forward. That’s the reason I’m doing this.

“I could never hold down a job or a proper relationship. When intimacy came in relationships I always thought of the abuse. It was a constant thing. I had to be stoned or drunk to have intimacy in a relationship, just to get over the thoughts of him in my head.”

In his victim impact statement, which was read out to the court, Mr Derwin said that only for his son, he believes he would have committed suicide after he separated from his wife and his life spiralled out of control.

Walsh had denied the charges and was tried and found guilty in May at the Circuit Criminal Court in front of Judge Melanie Greally.

Sergeant Killian Leydan of Lucan garda station outlined the nature of the abuse.

The court heard Walsh has 34 convictions for indecent assault. Among them a 2018 conviction when he got five years, with 18 months suspended, for indecently assaulting a teenage boy in 1983. In 2016 he got seven-and-a-half years for raping a boy three times, once with a crucifix, while boy was aged 10-13.

In 2010 Walsh was found guilty of abuse of one boy in Ballyfermot from 1978 to 1983 and sentenced to 16 years, with four suspended, as a psychologist’s report said it was unlikely he would offend again. In 1997 he was sentenced to six years for assaults on six boys.

Mr Derwin said he was disappointed that Walsh could not have received a longer sentence but encouraged others who have been abused by the former priest to come forward and report him.