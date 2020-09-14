Hammer-wielding man allegedly threatened to murder gardai while using his 10-year-old son as 'human shield' in seven-hour standoff

A HAMMER-wielding man threatened to murder gardai as he used his 10-year-old son as a “human shield” in a seven-hour standoff at the family home, it is alleged.

The man’s wife and children locked themselves into a bedroom and climbed to safety from the window after he barricaded himself in the kitchen, a court heard.

He was granted bail subject to strict conditions when he appeared in court on domestic violence and weapons charges.

The man, in his 20s, was charged with breaching a barring order, producing a hammer in the course of a dispute and criminal damage at a house in Dublin on Sunday, September 13.

Objecting to bail, the prosecuting garda cited the nature and seriousness of the allegations.

He told Dublin District Court a “silent phone call” was made to a station yesterday evening.

Gardai called to the address, where the accused, who was intoxicated, had a hammer in his right hand and began to threaten them while his wife and children, aged two months to 11 years, were present, the garda alleged.

He said the accused wielded the hammer, threatened to “murder members of the gardai” and used his 10-year-old son “effectively as a human shield” at the front door, stating that he would “strike any garda that came in.”

Due to the “volatility” of the incident, gardai had to pepper-spray the accused, who then barricaded himself into the kitchen.

He began banging the door multiple times with the hammer, damaging it, it was alleged.

The court heard the wife and her children locked themselves into a bedroom and climbed out the window.

A garda negotiator and armed support unit arrived and eventually gained entry to the kitchen after seven hours, the garda said.

He said the accused had shown blatant disregard for life and property and he feared if granted bail, the accused would carry out serious offences.

“Have I been convicted yet of anything though?” the accused shouted in court. “I’m presumed innocent until convicted.”

The accused “completely disputes” the allegations, his solicitor Anne Fitzgibbon said, applying for bail.

Judge Bryan Smyth granted bail under “strict conditions” and said the gardai could apply to have it revoked if there was any breach.

The accused must stay away from his wife and have no contact, directly or indirectly with her.

He is not to enter the garda district in question and is to sign on at his local garda station.

The man is also to be of good behaviour and sober habits.

Online Editors