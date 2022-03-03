Hairdresser who repeatedly stole bottles of wine was ‘drinking too much’ after break-up of long-term relationship, court hears

A hairdresser who repeatedly stole bottles of wine from a convenience store was drinking too much after the break-up of a long-term relationship, a court has heard.

Annemarie Hanbury (40) was ordered to donate €300 to LauraLynn Hospice and Judge Gerard Jones said he would strike out the charges.

The defendant, of Dun Riogha Close, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, admitted counts of theft of alcohol from Spar in Littlepace, Clonee, Co Meath on a number of dates in August last year.

The total value of the thefts was less than €100.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that Hanbury, who worked in a nearby hairdressers, took the wine bottles from the shop on dates between August 6 and 18 last year.

The court heard Hanbury had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said the incidents took place over a very short period of time.

Mr Fleming said Hanbury, a mother of two, was drinking too much at the time and a long-term relationship had broken up.

He said everything got on top of her, but she was now addressing the alcohol issue and was very embarrassed to be before the court.

The solicitor said Hanbury was barred from the shop but had repaid the money.

The judge said he would give Hanbury a chance and adjourned the case to May to allow her to make a charity contribution.