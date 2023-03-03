| 4.8°C Dublin

Hairdresser who had scissors in bag was ‘out of it’ on drugs

Sabrina Collins pictured leaving Blanchardstown District Court after a court appearance. Photo: Paddy Cummins Expand

Eimear Cotter

A HAIRDRESSER found with scissors in her handbag was “out of it” at the time and had no explanation as to why she had the weapon, a court has heard.

Sabrina Collins (43) was homeless and battling a “very, very serious drug problem” when she was stopped by gardaí in Clondalkin.

