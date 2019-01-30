Hairdresser used cash stolen from seriously ill pensioner (88) to pay for Ryanair flights

A hairdresser who was trusted to make house calls to a seriously ill elderly lady “betrayed” her by using her bank card to steal from her.

Elaine Long (47) heartlessly took the card to make cash withdrawals and book flights for herself as 88-year-old Bernie Clarke’s condition deteriorated.

A court heard how Mrs Clarke, who had lost the power of speech to a progressive brain disorder and communicated by writing, “loved” to see the accused come to do her hair, which was her weekly treat to herself.

After the betrayal was revealed, she “lost trust in people” and has since passed away.

Her daughter said the family was “devastated” by the thefts and felt manipulated by Long.

Judge Dermot Simms adjourned sentencing for a probation report and payment of compensation for the €924 that was “proven” to have been stolen. The victim’s family want this to go to charity.

Long, from Blackhorse Grove, North Circular Road, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft.

Garda Padraic Walsh told Dublin District Court in June 2017, Mrs Clarke’s daughter Marian Murray reported to him the compromised use of her mother’s AIB bank card in a cash withdrawal.

The late Bernie Clarke, victim of theft by Elaine Long.

Mrs Murray had said her mother was unable to report it herself due to old age and ill health. Mrs Murray viewed CCTV and was “horrified” to identify Elaine Long, who was her mother’s hairdresser.

Gardai established that Long had used the card to withdraw €500 from an ATM at Spar, Ashtown, Navan Road on June 4, and another €100 from a Maxol Service Station also on the Navan Road on June 14, 2017.

The card was also used to pay for a €133 Dublin to Liverpool Ryanair flight in Long’s name on June 5, and another similar flight for €131 on June 9.

Long used the card to make a payment on her own Virgin Media account on May 30, 2017.

When Gda Walsh questioned Long at her home in 2018, she denied using Mrs Clarke’s card at any time and mostly replied “no comment” after she was arrested. When shown the CCTV footage and correspondence from Ryanair and Virgin Media she did not accept any involvement “or show any remorse,” the garda said.

Mrs Clarke had sadly passed away last year, the court heard.

Long had no prior convictions and at the time of the offences, her sister was in Liverpool undergoing cancer treatment, defence solicitor Fergal Boyle said.

Long was under financial pressure, he said. The accused’s sister had since passed away.

Long acknowledged that she had abused a position of trust and what she did was totally unacceptable.

Marian Murray then read out a victim impact statement. She said at the time she reported the crimes as her mother had progressive supranuclear palsy, and could not speak.

“For 60 years, mum’s treat to herself was her weekly hair appointment,” she said. “When she became sick in 2015, she began getting treatments at home from Elaine Long and as her condition deteriorated, Elaine was provided with a key to the family home, such was the trust we had developed with her.”

Pictured are the late Bernie Clarke (left) with her daughter Marian Murray (right). Bernie Clarke was the victim of theft by Elaine Long.

“Elaine and mum had described each other as each other’s adopted mother/ daughter. Mum loved to see Elaine coming to do her hair. As mum became more immobile with her illness she also lost the power of speech and had to communicate with writing which left her very vulnerable.

"It was at this point that Elaine Long took advantage of the trust that been placed in her and honesty expected of her by the family and we are devastated by this betrayal of our mother.”

Ms Murray said the family had been disturbed by the breach of trust.

“I was speechless when I saw it was Elaine Long on the CCTV footage using our mum’s bank card. I had dinner on occasions with Elaine and could not believe that she would breach the trust our family and Mum herself had placed in her.

"We feel manipulated by Elaine Long. When it became apparent what had happened… Mum became guarded with her personal information and did not want her business discussed in front of the carers employed to mind her.

“Previously she had been very trusting, open and had a good relationship with them. In essence, Mum lost her trust in people at a time in her later life when she actually really needed to be able to trust people. We hope the case will bring awareness to others about protecting vulnerable and defenceless persons in society.”

Adjourning the case to a date in March, Judge Simms said the court had not made up its mind but was “very concerned about the situation.”

