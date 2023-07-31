Gunman who tried to ‘ingratiate’ himself with Kinahan/Byrne mob will need ‘intense help’ with rehabilitation
Michael Carroll (43) of Bride Street in Dublin will be sentenced in October after he pleaded guilty to various offences including attempted murder
A gunman who tried to “ingratiate” himself with the Kinahan/Byrne crime faction by firing a gun at a brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch will need “intense help” as he tries to rehabilitate himself and deal with his drug problems, a barrister has said.