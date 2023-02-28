| 5.3°C Dublin

Gunman forced security guard to eat dog faeces at repossessed farmhouse, court hears

David Lawlor from Navan, Co Meath, Martin O Toole, Claremorris, Co Mayo, Paul Beirne, Boyle, Co Roscommon and Patrick Sweeney, Ramelton Co Donegal. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

David Lawlor from Navan, Co Meath, Martin O Toole, Claremorris, Co Mayo, Paul Beirne, Boyle, Co Roscommon and Patrick Sweeney, Ramelton Co Donegal. Photo: Collins Courts

Declan Brennan

A security guard who was allegedly attacked by a large group of men at a repossessed farmhouse has told a jury that a gunman forced him to eat the faeces from a guard dog.

He also said that one of the defendants had previously assaulted him at another house eviction.

