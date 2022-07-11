Guinness brewery prosecuted over ‘constant humming’ and ‘high-pitched whining’ noises after complaints from locals

Diageo has pleaded guilty to two charges of breaking night-time noise limits at St James's Gate, in November 2020 and January 2021

DRINKS company Diageo had a €1.4m fund to reduce night-time noise pollution from the historic Guinness Brewery in Dublin, a court has heard.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) prosecuted the firm at Dublin District Court today. Diageo pleaded guilty to two charges of breaking night-time noise limits at St James's Gate in November 2020 and January 2021. Three other charges were withdrawn.

Background noises reached twice the permitted levels, Judge Anthony Halpin heard.

However, he noted Diageo had agreed to pay €12,000 toward prosecution costs, and he told the firm he would strike out the case if it donated €10,000 to a charity.

EPA inspector Brian Duggan told the court that the night-time noise limit for the brewery was 45 decibels.

Sound tests taken four metres from the site on the first date showed the noise reached 56 decibels. The second test taken at Bonham Street was 54 decibels.

The witness explained that this was "twice as loud" as the brewery's permitted noise limit. From 10pm to 7am, there was a "constant hum" and "a high-pitched whining noise".

Mr Duggan agreed with the defence that complaints from locals have reduced in the past six months to a year.

The EPA accepted Diageo had spent €993,000 on reducing noise pollution, including sound dampers, restricting traffic at certain times and switching to electric instead of diesel-powered shutters.

It engaged acoustic experts and also paid a further €452,000 to address noise issues on-site.

The defence asked the court to accept how the guilty plea spared the necessity for a two-day trial about technical issues.

The judge noted the managing director and senior executives had attended the proceedings and that the firm was a significant employer and had a range of job opportunities for the locality.

It also offered to pay €10,000 to a good cause.

Judge Halpin said he would strike out the case if Diageo gave the money to the Little Flower Penny Dinners charity to help underprivileged people in Dublin city centre's Liberties area.

The case was adjourned until July 25.