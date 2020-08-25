'Guilty, she was vile' - son accused of killing mother (88) told arresting gardai when charged with murder, court hears

A SON accused of killing his elderly mother told arresting gardai: "guilty, she was vile, she was a pervert".

Brendan Murray (61) made the reply when charged with murdering his mother Neasa Murray (88) at his home in Clontarf, a court heard.

Judge John Brennan remanded him in custody, to appear in court again on Friday.

Ms Murray, a widow and mother-of-five, was found dead at her son Brendan’s home address at Kincora Court, Clontarf on Sunday, August 23.

This evening, he was brought before a special late sitting of Dublin District Court after being charged by detectives at Clontarf Garda Station.

Det Sgt David Ennis told the judge when he arrested Mr Murray for the purpose of charging him this afternoon, he replied after caution: "I admit it."

He was then charged, at 6pm, and his reply after he was handed a copy of the charge sheet was "guilty, she was vile, she was a pervert," Det Sgt Ennis said.

He applied for a minor technical amendment to the charge sheet and defence solicitor Michael French made no objection.

Sgt Ennis asked for the accused to be remanded in custody to Cloverhill District Court.

Judge Brennan noted that "in light of the nature of the charge", no bail application was being made.

Bail cannot be granted at the district court on a murder charge.

Asking for an early remand date, Mr French said his client "suffers from serious mental health issues, I would like to monitor his progress."

He also asked for an urgent psychiatric assessment of the accused on his arrival in Cloverhill prison.

"It may be a situation where my client will be transferred elsewhere," Mr French said.

Judge Brennan said he was noting the reply to the charge, made the amendment as requested and remanded Mr Murray in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on August 28, by video link.

He said this was for mention only pending the preparation of a book of evidence. The judge also directed a psychiatric assessment of the accused on his admission to Cloverhill prison.

The judge granted free legal aid after Mr French made an application and said the accused was in receipt of social welfare. There was no garda objection.

The accused, dressed in a blue sweater and grey tracksuit bottoms sat muttering and rocking back and forth, then repeatedly stood and blessed himself during the brief hearing.

After Ms Murray's body was found on Sunday night, paramedics rushed to the scene but, despite the efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead.

Ms Murray's address was at nearby Kincora Drive and she was understood to have been living alone there following the death of her husband Charles in January 2018.

Detectives were yesterday conducting door-to-door inquiries in the area as part of the investigation.

The officers, wearing PPE masks, spoke to neighbours and also examined inside the property where Ms Murray was discovered.

The crime scene at Kincora Court remained sealed off yesterday as members of the Garda Technical Bureau carried out forensic examinations.

Ms Murray's body was removed for a post-mortem examination.

