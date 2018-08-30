HE strutted into the courtroom, looking like he didn't have a care in the world.

Guilty of murder: Freddie Thompson on trial and the moment he knew the game was up

Holding his Bible, Thompson smiled at his mother and sister. "Alright", he said to them.

Wearing a crisp white shirt, navy tie and dark navy jeans, Thompson appeared to be in a jovial mood, greeting his family and shaking hands and chatting away to his legal team.

This was Fun Freddie.

Handed a bottle of water by his sister, Freddie joked to the prison officers that the water was freezing.

This was the most animated that Thompson has been during the murder trial.

Indeed, for most of the three weeks of the trial, he sat quietly in the dock holding a pen and yellow legal pad, listening intently to the evidence and sporadically taking notes.

Every so often, he'd lean over the dock and call his solicitor over to speak to him.

But for the most part, he cut a solitary figure.

It took three hours for the judges of the Special Criminal Court to deliver their ruling today.

At the beginning, Thompson sat with his hands folded together in his lap. Occasionally he would stretch his arms and crack his fingers.

It quickly became clear that the judges were going to find him guilty of murder.

At one point, Judge Hunt said the evidence pointed to the fact that Thompson was "deeply involved" in the deployment of persons and vehicles in the plan to murder Mr Douglas.

At this, Thompson leaned forward and held his face in his hands.

He knew the game was up.

He knew the verdict was one of guilty.

When Judge Hunt said the court had found beyond a reasonable doubt that Thompson was guilty of the murder of Mr Douglas, the defendant simply stood up and walked out of court.

After a short break, he came back into the courtroom. This time, he was dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, showing glimpses of the tattoos on both his upper arms and on the back of his wrist.

His family didn't bother returning after the short break.

Judge Hunt said the only sentence available to the court was one of life in prison.

Thompson didn't react. He simply gave an ironic salute to detectives as prison officers led him away.

