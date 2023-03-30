Guide dog user left to feel ‘very dirty’ after being told at Chinese restaurant her dog Tim was not hygienic

A guide dog user was left to feel "very dirty" after being told her dog Tim was “not hygienic”, and could be left “out back” in the yard of a Chinese restaurant as she and her husband ate, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has heard.

The adjudicator in the case said today the Dublin restaurant only had a “tainted apology” to offer in response to a “clear case of discrimination” raised by Sophia Brennan.

Ms Brennan was addressing a hearing into her complaint this morning before the WRC under the Equal Status Act 2000 against the management of KOA Kitchen of Asia, trading at Main Street in Malahide, Co Dublin, which failed to appear.

“I felt humiliated and upset.

"I said I had all my paperwork. I had a letter from Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind; I had a card to say he’s my guide dog,” she said, later adding: “You’re very raw when you’re a new guide dog owner.”

It happened on a Saturday evening late March last year, when she and her husband, Kevin O’Reilly, went out for dinner after spending the day in Portmarnock – with the four-year-old yellow Labrador in his guide dog harness aiding her, she said.

“It was just a straight no… ‘You can’t come in with the dog,” Ms Brennan said.

“I’d had small things. This was the first time I was refused,” Ms Brennan said, adding that she “wasn’t even given the courtesy of standing on the floor of the restaurant” as the refusal came before she and Tim got to the top of the stairs.

The worker referred to “health and safety” and told her Tim was “not hygienic”, Ms Brennan said, adding that the worker suggested he could leave the dog “out back” in a yard while she and her husband ate.

“I began to feel very dirty. I felt very uncomfortable, which I’m not used to,” she said.

The hearing went ahead in the absence of the respondent after the adjudicating officer, Penelope McGrath, satisfied herself that the business was on notice, noting correspondence to the WRC and her own unanswered phone calls to the premises this morning.

Ms McGrath said the restaurant’s proprietor had made various statements in its correspondence with the commission, including that that a number of staff had asthma and were “allergic to dog hair”; and that there were “many children in the restaurant who might be scared of dogs”.

Ms Brennan said none of that was ever mentioned to her on the evening in question.

Ms McGrath added that the restaurant said in its letter that it could have accommodated Ms Brennan and her husband with the dog if prior notice had been given.

“I’m not obliged to inform a restaurant I have a guide dog,” Ms Brennan said.

Ms Brennan’s husband said he thought there had been some mention of putting them at an outside table, but Ms Brennan said she had no recollection of that and that they “wouldn’t be sitting outside” in any event because of the time of year.

“We’d been in a lovely pub before this. A dog bowl was brought out,” Ms Brennan said, adding that she, Mr O’Reilly, and Tim the dog were served nearby soon afterwards without difficulty.

Tim, who was taken out of his harness for the duration of the 20-minute hearing at Lansdowne House in Dublin 4, spent it lying on the floor next to the complainant with his eyes closed.

“I’m sorry the respondent isn’t here to apologise in person. They did respond through correspondence [with] that tainted apology that tries to put forward an excuse,” Ms McGrath said.

“There doesn’t seem to be any defence and it’s a clear case of discrimination in my mind,” she added, stating that she would draft her decision and “hold it back a day or two” in case there was further contact from the respondent.