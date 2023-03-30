| 13.7°C Dublin

Guide dog user left to feel ‘very dirty’ after being told at Chinese restaurant her dog Tim was not hygienic

The Workplace Relations Commission. Photo: Stock image Expand

Stephen Bourke

A guide dog user was left to feel "very dirty" after being told her dog Tim was “not hygienic”, and could be left “out back” in the yard of a Chinese restaurant as she and her husband ate, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has heard.

The adjudicator in the case said today the Dublin restaurant only had a “tainted apology” to offer in response to a “clear case of discrimination” raised by Sophia Brennan.

