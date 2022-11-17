| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Group of neighbours object to three Malahide pub licences claiming ‘intimidation’ by intoxicated people

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Tom Tuite

A group of neighbours have objected to three Malahide pub licences claiming outdoor serving causes a noise nuisance and “obstruction and intimidation by intoxicated people”.

The challenges by three locals have been brought to the Dublin District Court licensing list against the Gilbert & Wright, Gibney’s and Fowler’s pubs on New Street in the heart of the north Co Dublin village.

Most Watched

Privacy