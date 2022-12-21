| 5.4°C Dublin

Group of 30 masked people took assets from building site as employees intimidated and injured, court told

The High Court has heard 30 individuals wearing face coverings allegedly removed assets from a site operated by a construction company which is under examinership.

The group allegedly attended a site operated by Blacklough Construction Limited on November 23 and removed assets. Although there was security on site, the situation could not be contained due to the number of people involved, the court heard.

