Group occupying vacant property given deadline to vacate building by High Court

People occupying a house in Dublin's north inner city must vacate the property by 2pm tomorrow afternoon, the High Court has ordered.

Mr Justice Michael Quinn today granted Patricia Ni Greil, the owner of a property located at 34 North Frederick Street, Dublin 1, injunctions requiring persons unknown to vacate and cease trespassing to leave the 4-storey building.

The court heard that the persons in question are believed to had previously been in occupation of a property at Summerhill Parade, Ballybough, also in Dublin 1.

In statements to the media, the occupiers say their actions are designed to highlight the current housing crisis.

The occupiers left the Summerhill property on August 17 last after the owner of that property secured a High Court injunction.

There was no appearance before the court by the occupiers, and no representations were made on their behalf to the judge.

Seeking the injunctions Helen McCarthy Bl for Ms No Greil said that persons unknown had illegally entered and were in occupation of her client's property for over a week.

They had no right to be there, and had refused to leave the premises, counsel said.

The persons in occupation wore masks and had pictured an agent of the owner when he attended at the property.

Counsel said it is believed that occupiers are park of a group known as Dublin Central Housing Action.

The orders were being sought on a number of grounds including health and safety and fire safety concerns about the property.

Counsel said her client purchased the building in 2014.

There is one tenant in the property's basement, and the the the four storeys had been vacant.

Counsel said that an architect has been engaged as part of the owner's plans to convert the property into a guesthouse.

Extensive works, including structural works, need to be carried out on the building, counsel said.

These works had been interrupted by the occupation, and the owner's agents have not been able to gain access to the property.

A purported representative who would only give the name "Aonghus" had contacted representatives of the owner in a bid to discuss the situation.

The caller, who did not give a surname, was informed that the matter would go before the court, counsel said.

Following the conclusion of submission from counsel Mr Justice Quinn said he was satisfied to grant various injunctions, which are to remain in place pending any full hearing of the action, compelling those in occupation to leave number 34.

The Judge, who said he was satisfied the occupiers had been served with and were aware of the proceedings, direct that the property at North Frederick Street must be vacated by 2pm on Wednesday, August 29.

The court also made orders restrained anyone from interfering with the properties and that the occupiers must remove all their belongings including banners that had been placed on or brought into the building.

Notice of the making of the orders is to be pinned to the doors of the various properties the Judge added.

