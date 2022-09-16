Grieving man hid cannabis in trousers

Nathan Farrell was ordered to complete the restorative justice service programme. Stock image

A young man who concealed cannabis in the waistband of his trousers had been struggling after the death of his father, a court heard.

Nathan Farrell’s dad died two months before he was stopped with cannabis, which he was selling to fund his own addiction.

Judge David McHugh ordered Farrell to complete the restorative justice service programme and adjourned sentencing to December.

The 22-year-old defendant, of Townspark Manor, Kells, Co Meath, admitted possession of cannabis and having the drug for sale or supply.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were on mobile patrol on February 23, 2020 when they stopped a vehicle exiting Corduff Grove.

Sgt Callaghan said Farrell was a front-seat passenger in the car, and when searched he was found with cannabis, worth €516, hidden in his waistband.

Defence solicitor John O’Doherty said Farrell’s mother was in court and very anxious about this matter.

Mr O’Doherty said Farrell’s father died two months before this incident, and this had impacted greatly on him.

He said “things had settled down” with Farrell, and he was now looking for work.