Gravedigger to plead guilty to criminal damage of burial plots in Cork cemetery

Grave plots are located at St Mary and St John Church cemetery just off Station Road in Ballincollig (Photo: Google Street View)

A GRAVEDIGGER is to admit causing criminal damage to burial plots in a Cork cemetery.

Pat McSweeney (63) signalled to Cork District Court that he intends to plead guilty to a total of 16 charges of criminal damage following the vandalising of grave plots at St Mary and St John Church cemetery just off Station Road in Ballincollig.

McSweeney of Marian Terrace, Grange, Douglas, in Cork told arresting Gardaí when the charges were formally put to him after caution: "I can't argue with that."

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, told Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court that his client intends to enter guilty pleas to all 16 charges of criminal damage.

The charges were brought contrary to the Criminal Damage Act, 1991 and alleged criminal damage to grave plots at St Mary and St Johns Church on March 13 last over the course of a Friday night and Saturday morning.

Garda Gary Brennan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Judge Kelleher agreed to accept jurisdiction in the case and was told that detailed medical reports would be ready for the court by July 13.

Victim impact statements will also be prepared prior to the sentencing hearing.

The court previously heard that around €2,500 in damage was caused to the graveyard on the date in question.

McSweeney was remanded on continuing bail until his next court appearance.

Last March the court heard that some of the headstones involved were smashed or pushed to the ground while graffiti was daubed on others.

Bail was granted on that occasion though a number of conditions were attached.

These included that McSweeney stay out of graveyards in Cork city and county except in the event of a family bereavement.

Advance notice of attendance in those circumstances would be required. McSweeney must also sign on twice weekly at his local garda station. He also has to reside at his home address and notify gardai of any change of address.