Grandmother who ‘stole groceries to feed her children’ avoids jail

Karen Ward (51) admitted stealing groceries from Dunnes Stores. Photo: Paddy Cummins Expand

Close

Andrew Phelan

A grandmother and mother-of-three who walked out of a supermarket with a trolley full of groceries told gardaí that she had “stolen food for her children”, a court heard.

Karen Ward (51) was fined €250 when she appeared before Judge Ciaran Liddy, who also imposed a two-month sentence suspended for one year.

