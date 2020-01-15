Grandmother Patricia O'Connor's dismembered body was found in 15 parts 'strewn' over 30km-wide area, court hears

GRANDMOTHER Patricia O’Connor’s dismembered body was found in 15 parts "strewn" over a 30km-wide area of the Dublin and Wicklow mountains after she was killed at her home in a row with her daughter’s boyfriend, a court heard.

Murder accused Kieran Greene (34) told gardai he hit Ms O'Connor with a hurley after she had attacked him with it, then buried the body in a shallow grave in a cornfield, before returning to dig it up, cut it up it and throw the parts from a car.

He later changed his story and said Ms O’Connor (61) had been killed by her husband, that the body was dismembered by another man and Mr Greene had been set up and “persuaded to take the blame.”

A Central Criminal Court jury also heard Ms O'Connor's granddaughter allegedly dressed up as her on the night of her alleged murder, to be recorded on a neighbour's CCTV as a "ruse" to pretend she was not dead.

Prosecutor Roisin Lacey SC was delivering her opening speech to the jury in the trials of Mr Greene, and three other people charged with impeding the garda investigation.

Patricia O'Connor's remains were found scattered along Military Road in Co Wicklow between June 10 and 14, 2017.

Kieran Greene denies murdering her at a house at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, south Dublin on May 29, that year.

Ms O’Connor’s daughter and granddaughter Louise (41) and Stephanie O’Connor (22), as well as Louise O'Connor's ex-partner, Keith Johnston (43) all deny acting to impede Mr Greene’s apprehension or prosecution.

Stephanie O’Connor is alleged to have disguised herself as her grandmother to conceal the fact that she was dead. Her mother Louise is accused of agreeing to or acquiescing in her daughter disguising herself as the deceased.

Keith Johnston is alleged to have assisted Mr Greene in buying implements to use in the concealment of Patricia O’Connor’s remains, and to have refurbished the bathroom at the house at Mountainview Park to destroy or conceal evidence of her murder.

Ms Lacey told the jury Patricia O’Connor had been living in a modest four-bedroom house with her husband Gus, her daughter Louise, Louise’s partner Kieran Greene and Louise’s five children, two of whom, including Stephanie O’Connor, were the children of her ex-partner Keith Johnston.

“By all accounts they lived in conditions that were quite cramped,” and tensions were high at times with "interpersonal conflicts" between individuals, Ms Lacey said.

Gus O’Connor, with his son Richard, went to Rathfarnham Garda Station on June 1, 2017 to report his had been wife missing since May 29, Ms Lacey said. A missing persons investigation began and over five days between June 10 and June 14, "various human body parts" were discovered in the Dublin Mountains over a “disparate region,” most of it off the Military Road.

The area covered approximately 30km and at locations including Glenmacnass Waterfall, Glencree and Sally Gap, 15 separate body parts were located at nine different scenes.

This was initially by members of the public and then the investigation team, including the gardai and sub aqua unit.

"The sum of those body parts, because every single piece of her was found, was Mrs Patricia O’Connor," who had been dismembered, Ms Lacey said.

In the early stages of the recovery of the body parts, it was believed they belonged to a man in his 20s, it was only later through DNA analysis and dental records they were correctly identified.

The court heard Ms O’Connor’s head was found in a plastic bag along with her hands.

A post mortem examination by then-State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis concluded the head had been struck a minimum of three blows with a solid implement.

He observed fractures to the skull and concluded the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

On June 12, while body parts were still being recovered, Kieran Greene went to Rathfarnham Garda Station and gave voluntary interviews in which he made admissions.

He admitted he had killed Patricia O’Connor who was "essentially his mother-in-law", as he was her daughter’s partner, in or around May 29 or 30.

He told gardai at that time there had been a dispute in the downstairs bathroom during which Patricia O’Connor had hit him with a hurling stick. He said he grabbed it and hit her a few times and in the course of this altercation, she fell. He told gardai he took her body "up the Dublin mountains" in the boot of a Toyota Corolla, saying he acted alone and nobody in the family had even known Ms O’Connor was deceased.

Wrongly believing the body parts that had been found belonged to a man, there was a "degree of skepticism" from gardai and Mr Greene was “free to go.”

He returned the next day, June 13 and repeated the story.

He then said he had not gone straight to the mountains, but had taken the intact body to a location in Wexford where he buried it in a shallow grave, then returned on June 9 and dug her up and dismembered her.

He told gardai in this interview he did it himself with no assistance. He told them he put the body parts in plastic bags in the boot of the car and drive up the mountains were they were “strewn” from the car.

That day, he agreed to go with gardai to a cornfield at Blackwater in Wexford to show them where he had buried the “then-intact” body of Ms O’Connor on May 29 to 30.

Gardai saw what appeared to be a shallow grave and what appeared to be hair and a portion of fabric with a floral pattern. Gardai were by then aware that the identity of the body was female and Mr Greene was arrested on suspicion of murder.

When interviewed at this point, hs told them there had been a row "over a cat", Patricia O’Connor had stormed out of the house and returned around midnight when everyone else was asleep. Ms Lacey continued.

Mr Greene told gardai he was in the bathroom and Ms O’Connor had come in and struck him a number of times with a hurley.

This lasted 15 to 20 minutes, he said, and he disarmed her and struck her a number of times. She fell to the ground and hit her head and he also fell and blacked out, he told gardai.

When he came to, there was "blood everywhere" in the bathroom and he brought the body upstairs before taking it to Wexford.

Nobody else knew what happened, he told gardai. He said he returned to the burial site on June 9 with a hacksaw and gloves, dug up the body and dismembered it, placed it in bags and discarded the tools and clothes in the mountains at the time he discarded the body parts.

He said he went to the gardai to confess his involvement in the killing when it became "media news".

Louise and Stephanie O’Connor gave statements in which they said Patricia O’Connor was "in a rage" upstairs on the evening of May 29, stormed down “furious about something.”

They said she told them "I’ll be back when he pops his clogs," which they took to be a reference to her husband, Gus O’Connor.

They told gardai Kieran Greene had sat them down on June 12, highly emotional, and confessed his involvement in killing Ms O’Connor before going to the gardai.

The court heard gardai found receipts in the house and Toyota Corolla for purchases from DIY stores and ascertained two hacksaws, axes, black sacks, a cover sheet and two pairs of Wellington boots had been bought.

Gardai went to the stores to make "controlled purchases" to see what was bought. CCTV footage showed Patricia O’Connor going about her business in the front garden, bringing in a wheelie bin, wearing a floral dress.

The last sighting of her was 6.35pm coming in through the back patio doors into the kitchen. Kieran Green was seen closing curtains in the house. At 6.53pm a number of people including Louise and Stephanie O’Connor could be seen leaving and going to a local park, returning at around 9pm.

Gus O’Connor returned around 10.30, Ms Lacey continued.

It was the prosecution’s case that Kieran Greene murdered Ms O’Connor at some point after 6.35pm that in the course of an altercation, he caused the injury to her head that caused her death.

Ms Lacey said the CCTV also showed someone emerging from the front door at 9.34pm, wearing trousers and a jacket with a hood up that covered their face and hair, and carrying a suitcase. This person left in the direction of Nutgrove and a minute later, Louise O’Connor was seen emerging and looking in that direction.

At 10.05pm, the CCTV showed a woman entering the rear of the property, which was accessed only through an "obstacle course" alley that was strewn with bikes and implements.

This woman was carrying a coat over her arm and a suitcase. It was the prosecution’s case that this was Stephanie O’Connor and at no time after 9pm was she seen leaving the house "as Stephanie O’Connor".

It was their case that this was planned, that it was a "ruse" by Louise and Stephanie O’Connor by way of pretence to record on CCTV that Patricia O’Connor had "stormed out of the house carrying a suitcase" at a time when she was actually dead, to "cover up" her murder.

The case against Mr Johnston was that he carried out remedial works on the bathroom after he was told Ms O’Connor had gone missing, on May 30. No works had been done in the previous 10 years. He told gardai he only bought items such as tiles and drill bits for this but the prosecution would say he was with Mr Greene, buying the items on the receipts found.

In a statement, Mr Johnston had told gardai he felt a atmosphere of tension in the house when he was carrying out the repairs. He said Kieran Greene was not “his normal self” and Mr Johnston had "a nagging thought in the back of his head that he could be potentially cleaning up a crime scene" and he told gardai he had "a sneaky look around the house".

In September, gardai went to the house and arrested Louise and Stephanie O’Connor and Mr Johnston and they all denied any involvement in what was alleged against them.

On December 9, Kieran Greene asked to speak to gardai again and this time told them what he originally said was not correct.

He said others had been involved and told gardai it was Gus O’Connell who had killed his wife and Mr Greene had “taken the blame.”

He said, as originally stated, that Patricia O’Connor attacked him with a hurley and he fell to the ground. However, this time he stated that Gus O’Connor entered carrying a crowbar or some kind of metal bar and hit his wife twice on the head, and she fell.

He told gardai Gus O’Connor had said: "I’m defending you so you can take the rap for it."

He said he, Gus and Louise O’Connor brought the body upstairs before putting it in the car. He told gardai he drove the body himself to Wexford and Louise O’Connor cleaned the bathroom. He said it was Keith Johnston’s plan to "get the equipment" and that Mr Johnston dismembered the body over three to four hours in the cornfield in Wexford.

He also said Mr Johnston directed him to the mountains and deposited the tools, and they burned their clothes.

Mr Greene also told gardai in this interview that Stephanie O’Connor had dressed up as her grandmother to pretend she was alive.

"He said he had been persuaded to take the blame and he had been set up by the others."

After this, two hacksaws and a hatchet were recovered from near the River Dodder and one saw had a piece of hair which was analysed, with "moderate support" for a link to Patricia O’Connor.

Ms Lacey said there was a coherent narrative where a number of people played a different role but in a set of circumstances that "makes sense as a whole".

She said the accused were all presumed innocent and the burden of proof was on the prosecution to prove they were guilty, beyond reasonable doubt.

Mr Greene, with an address at Mountainview Park, Louise and Stephanie O’Connor, both of Millmount Court, Dundrum, and Mr Johnston, from Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, are being tried before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of six women and six men.

The jury is expected to last up to seven weeks and the jury has already been given a squeamishness warning about the evidence that will be heard.

One juror was excused from serving this morning due to health issues and was substituted with another juror for the duration of the trial.

