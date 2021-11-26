Grandfather planned to break stolen truck up into parts, court told

A GRANDFATHER who bought a truck for a “modest sum” and planned to break it up into parts knew it had been stolen, a court has heard.

Michael McDonagh (57) claimed he bought the truck, worth €4,800, after he saw an advertisement on a website, but officers contacted the web company, who said the ad had never been placed.

Judge David McHugh adjourned sentencing to next February, saying that if the owner of the stolen truck was at a loss then the defendant should compensate him.

The defendant, of Parlickstown Avenue in Mulhuddart, admitted handling stolen property on June 9, 2020.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí obtained a warrant and searched St Mary’s Halting Site in Finglas, where they found the truck, which had been reported stolen from Trim, Co Meath, the previous day.

Sgt Callaghan said the truck had been broken up into parts. Both the vehicle and its parts were seized.

McDonagh claimed he bought the truck after seeing an advertisement on a website.

Sgt Callaghan said the web company told gardaí no such ad had ever been placed. McDonagh later admitted he knew he truck was stolen.

The court heard McDonagh had no previous convictions. Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said McDonagh bought the truck for a modest sum.

McDonagh had 13 grandchildren and was a full-time carer for his wife, Mr Fleming said.