Grandfather of three children killed in their Tallaght home describes identifying their bodies

Lisa Cash (18) with twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8) Expand

Sean McCarthaigh

The grandfather of three children killed during a violent incident at their home in Tallaght last year has described being asked to identify the bodies of his three grandchildren.

Lisa Cash (18) and her twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley (8) died after they were fatally wounded during the incident at their family home in Rossfield Avenue in the Brookfield area of Tallaght on September 4, 2022.

