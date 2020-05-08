Grandfather charged with manslaughter of his baby grandson

A GRANDFATHER has been charged with the manslaughter of his baby grandson, who died after being left in his care while the child's parents were out.

Chan Cheng Wang (54) was left babysitting Sean Wang hours before the 10-month old was rushed to hospital in cardiac arrest, a court heard.

Despite efforts by medics to save him, the infant lost his fight for life two days later.

Mr Wang is facing trial and was remanded in custody after a bail application was deferred.

The accused, a Chinese national of Melville Rise, Finglas, is charged with the manslaughter of Sean Wang at that address in August last year.

Detective Garda Siobhan Tolan told Dublin District Court she arrested the accused at his home at Melville Rise, Finglas at 8.34am this morning.

He was brought to Blanchardstown Garda Station, where he was charged at 9.43am and made no reply after caution. The court heard the gardai would be objecting to bail.

Defence solicitor Tracey Horan said the incident was alleged to have occurred last August and she was unaware the accused was being brought to court this morning, so bail was not being sought today.

She said the accused consented to being remanded in custody to Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.

Det Gda Tolan said the DPP had directed trial on indictment in the circuit court. She said there was consent to Mr Wang being sent forward for sentence on a signed plea of guilty should that arise.

Det Gda Tolan said the deceased, Sean Wang, was the accused's 10-month old grandson. Outlining the prosecution’s case, she said on the night of August 12, 2019, Sean was left in the care of his grandfather while the child’s father and mother were out with friends.

At 12.38pm on the morning of August 13, “baby Sean arrived at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in cardiac arrest, accompanied by his parents,” Det Gda Tolan said.

Medical staff performed CPR, after which a heartbeat was detected.

“Sean was subsequently admitted to the intensive care unit but lost his fight for life on August 15, 2019,” the garda said.

He was pronounced dead at the ICU. Gardai were notified of suspicions and an investigation commenced, led by the incident room at Finglas Garda Station.

Judge Jones asked if it was alleged the accused and his grandson were alone in the house at the time.

“Chan Cheng Wang was the sole guardian of Sean at the time,” Det Gda Tolan said.

Judge Jones remanded the accused in custody to May 13, for a bail application. He granted legal aid after hearing Mr Wang was not working.

Ms Horan said the accused had been living at the same address where the offence was alleged to have happened.

Judge Jones issued a warrant for Mr Wang’s production by the prison authorities on the next day, at Ms Horan’s request.

The accused, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and PPE mask, was assisted by an interpreter as he sat in court. He was not required to speak during the brief hearing and has not yet indicated a plea to the charge.

