Grandfather and two other men charged after €1.2m drug haul

A grandfather and a dad of two allegedly involved in the transportation of €840,000 worth of heroin were “vital cogs” in an organised crime operation, a court has heard.

Michael Rafferty (63) and Stuart O’Brien (45) were charged over the haul in north Dublin along with co-accused John Lindsay (46), who allegedly had a further estimated €420,000 worth of the drug at his home when it was searched.

Judge Joanne Carroll refused bail for Mr Rafferty and granted conditional bail to Mr O’Brien, while no bail application was made yet for Mr Lindsay.

The cases were adjourned at Dublin District Court for the directions of the DPP.

Mr Rafferty (63) of McDonagh House, Whitefriar Street, Dublin 8, Mr O’Brien (45) of Keeper Road, Drimnagh and Mr Lindsay (46) of Baldongan, Lusk are charged with possession of heroin for sale or supply on March 15.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau objected to bail.

Detective Garda Liam Eviston and Garda Geoffrey Dowling gave evidence in Mr Rafferty and Mr O’Brien’s cases, saying a surveillance operation had targeted organised crime.

It was alleged Stuart O’Brien was at Circle K, Malahide Road, Coolock with an apparently empty holdall bag when he got into a Hyundai Kona driven by Mr Lindsay.

The Kona dropped him to Artane Castle Shopping Centre and when he got out, the bag appeared to be heavy, gardaí said.

Mr O’Brien got into a parked Dacia driven by Mr Rafferty and left on foot five minutes later.

The court heard Mr O’Brien was stopped by gardaí and had the holdall bag, which only contained a few personal items.

Mr Rafferty was stopped driving at Oscar Traynor Road and gardaí found a Supervalu bag containing 12 packages of heroin weighing €500 grammes each and with a total estimated value of €840,000.

In another search, 3kg of heroin worth an estimated €420,000 was found in Mr Lindsay’s home, it was alleged.

According to gardaí, Mr Rafferty and Mr O’Brien were “vital cogs” of an organised crime group, providing logistical support by transporting and distributing drugs on their behalf.

None of the accused have yet indicated pleas.