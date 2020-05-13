Grandfather accused of manslaughter of 10-month old grandson says baby died as a result of a fall

A 54-YEAR-OLD man accused of killing his infant grandson, who allegedly suffered a fatal injury while he was babysitting, has been refused bail.

Baby Sean Wang, who was 10 months old, died at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin on August 15, 2019 where he had been in intensive care for two days.

His grandfather Chan Cheng Wang, a Chinese national with an address at Melville Rise, Finglas, Dublin 11, was charged last Friday with manslaughter.

He was remanded in custody pending a bail hearing today before Judge David McHugh at Cloverhill District Court.

The accused, who came to Ireland last year, had no ties to the jurisdiction, Detective Garda Siobhan Tolan said. She objected to the bail due to the seriousness of the case and fears of flight risk.

She agreed, however, that Mr Wang was co-operative when he was interviewed and he had come to the garda station voluntarily.

Pleading for bail, defence solicitor Tracy Horan said it was a very sad case but Mr Wang denies the charge.

He had come to Ireland to be with his son, who works as a chef, and his wife and grandson. He had also lived with them.

His son and daughter-in-law had come to court offering to stand bail.

Ms Horan told the court her client has said from the start the child died from a fall and his family accepted that. The defence case is it was an accident and a UK-based pathologist’s report has been obtained, she said.

She argued that it would be very difficult for him to leave the country. Strict conditions could be imposed, she submitted.

Judge McHugh said it was without doubt a very sad case but noted the accused had no ties to the jurisdiction. Bail was denied and Mr Wang was remanded in custody to appear again next week.

He did not address the court and listened to the proceedings with the help on an interpreter.

Detective Garda Tolan has said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment in the circuit court.

The deceased, Sean Wang, was 10 months old and the grandson of the accused, she said.

At Mr Wang's first hearing on Friday, Detective Garda Tolan said the baby boy was in the care of his grandfather at his home in Finglas. The baby’s parents were out with friends at the time.

It was alleged at 00.38 on the morning of August 13, 2019, “baby Sean arrived at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in cardiac arrest”.

He was accompanied by his parents. Medical staff performed CPR 40 times after which a heartbeat was detected.

He was transferred to the intensive care unit where he lost his fight for life two days later, Detective Garda Tolan had said.

Garda were notified and an investigation was led by the incident room at Finglas station.

A book of evidence has yet to be completed by the DPP for his trial.

