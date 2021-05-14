Grandfather (63) who hit boy on the head with pliers spared jail

A TRADESMAN who struck a 15-year-old boy on the head with pliers when he saw his bike being stolen has been given a six-month suspended sentence.

Grandfather-of-19 John Dunne (63) assaulted the boy, leaving him with a “significant bump” on his head, when he reacted “inappropriately”.

Dublin District Court heard the victim was not part of the group of youths who were trying to steal the bicycle.

Judge Bryan Smyth suspended the sentence for a year after Dunne “apologised profusely” and paid €300 in compensation.

Dunne, from Summerhill, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the boy.

Previously, the court heard the incident happened outside a pub in the north inner city on October 9, 2019.

The victim was on the street when the accused hit him on the head with pliers, causing a “significant bump” to his head, a garda said.

Dunne had been working in a friend’s house when he left his bike locked near the pub.

When he returned, it was in the process of being stolen and he “reacted”.

The victim “received a strike to the head from a pliers,” a garda said.

The judge noted that the victim was not part of the group of people who were stealing the bike.

“Either way, it doesn’t make any difference, he shouldn’t have reacted the way he did,” defence solicitor Yvonne Bambury said.

When the case came back before Judge Smyth, the court heard the injured party declined to make a victim impact statement.

Ms Bambury said it was an incident that started when the accused saw his bicycle in the process of being stolen and “reacted in a way that wasn’t appropriate”.

He apologised to the victim’s parents.

Dunne used to work in construction but was in poor health and had not worked for some time, Ms Bambury said.